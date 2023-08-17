Does Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232? Status explored

The recently released spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 have taken the internet by storm. The battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna has taken a drastic turn once again, with the former's life hanging by a thread.

One of the highly anticipated chapters saw Satoru Gojo creatively utilizing his cursed techniques to tackle his opponents. In the previous chapter, Satoru learned that it takes four turns for Mahoraga's wheel to adapt to the cursed techniques. As a result, he had to defeat Sukuna before the wheel turned three times more.

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers for chapter 232 have revealed that Gojo managed to knock Sukuna out. However, the wheel turned a fourth time just then, and Gojo was trapped in the Shadows. Following that, Mahoraga reappeared and slashed Satoru fiercely. As a result of this outcome, many fans have been asking, does Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Gojo Satoru is likely to be alive in Jujutsu Kaisen, but he is fatally wounded

The cliffhanger ending of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 has sparked questions over the fate of Gojo Satoru. However, it's highly unlikely for the strongest sorcerer of the modern era to die that easily. Even though he was slashed by Mahoraga brutally, it'd take more than that to defeat Satoru Gojo.

However, it has to be mentioned that Mahoraga's Wheel has turned four times. As a result, the Shikigami has probably adapted to Gojo's cursed technique Limitless. So, in this scenario, it'd be tough for Gojo to rely on his brute strength and battle Sukuna and Mahoraga.

Gojo surviving against Sukuna (Image via Twitter)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans should also know that this is not the first time that Gojo's survival has been put in question. Throughout the battle against Ryoken Sukuna, Gojo has survived multiple close hits. In fact, author Gege Akutami has prolonged the battle with a plethora of Deus Ex Machina. Therefore, it's unlikely for him to kill the character right now.

However, it's true that Gojo's chances of victory are looking slim, given the fact that Mahoraga has adapted to his Limitless. As a result, only a further introduction of Deus Ex Machina can save him because it's not possible for Gojo to find in him the brute strength to tackle both Mahoraga and Sukuna.

As for Sukuna, he has also survived multiple times in this battle. If it hadn't been for Mahoraga, Satoro Gojo would have won against Sukuna. For example, the latest spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 have shown how Gojo managed to overwhelm Sukuna with his intelligence and power.

As mentioned before, Gojo found out in the previous chapter that it takes four turns for Mahoraga's wheel to adapt to one's attack, so he had to set up Sukuna for a perfect hit. To do that, he only used his cursed technique Lapse (Blue) to attack Sukuna several times. According to Kusakabe, Gojo was perhaps only using Lapse, so Mahoraga could not adapt to Reversal (Red).

Gojo using Red (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo then fired a Red from a closed range, but it didn't have an impact because Sukuna used Domain Amplification around him. However, the Reversal circled back and hit Sukuna in the back. Gojo then punched Sukuna with a Black Flash and knocked him out.

At that point, it seemed as if Gojo had won against Sukuna. However, the wheel turned a fourth time and Gojo found himself trapped in Mahoraga's Shadows. The chapter ended with Mahoraga slashing Gojo fiercely.

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

Thus, if it weren't for Mahoraga, Gojo would have won against Ryomen Sukuna easily. As for Gojo's status, the cliffhanger ending has suggested that the white-haired sorcerer is fatally wounded.

However, it seems unlikely for Gege Akutami to end the fight between Gojo vs Sukuna in this manner. Fans can expect more twists in the future chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. With Gojo Satoru's fate hanging by a thread, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in the manga.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

