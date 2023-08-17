Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 spoilers and raw scans: Mahoraga’s fatal attack puts Gojo's survival in question

Returning after the Obon break, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 was expected to provide a resolution to the Mahoraga situation. The recently released spoilers reveal that the resolution comes at a great cost from Gojo. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 38.

In the previous chapter, Gojo realized that it would take four turns of Mahoraga’s Wheel for the Shikigami and Sukuna to adapt to Limitless. However, it could not be used while Sukuna was using Domain Amplification. As such, Gojo vowed to kill Sukuna before the third turn is completed.

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 10.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 spoilers show Mahoraga adapting to Limitless and attacking Gojo as Sukuna survives

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 spoilers begin with Mahoraga’s wheel turning its second spin. With only 2 spins left to go, Gojo takes extreme measures by wrapping his hands with “Limitless: Blue” while attacking Sukuna’s blind spots. He kicks Sukuna away just as the Wheel turns a third time.

Yuji asks whether Mahoraga adapts to a technique by being exposed to it over time, or by being hit but a focused attack from said technique twice. Kashimo says it can be either, but Kusakabe notes that Gojo is only using Blue, likely so that Mahoraga, and by default Sukuna, cannot adapt to “Cursed Technique Reversal: Red.”

However, Gojo soon hits Sukuna with Red from a close range, but the attack does not do much damage since Sukuna wrapped himself in Domain Amplification. This makes Mahoraga’s wheel turn black, but Sukuna is still hit because Gojo wraps the attack with Limitless. Sukuna taunts Gojo that he is getting sloppy and telegraphing his movements clearly enough for anyone to avoid.

However, the Red attack circles back and hits Sukuna in the back. Gojo wastes no time hitting Sukuna with a Black Flash so hard that Sukuna’s eyes turn white. The attack seemingly knocks Sukuna out with the wheel falling away from his head. However, the wheel turns the fourth time and Gojo is suddenly trapped in shadows. Yuta and Yuji scream out as Mahoraga reappears and attacks Gojo with a slash.

Final thoughts

Since the wheel turned four times, Mahoraga should have adapted to Gojo's Limitless by now. The chapter has once again put Gojo’s survival in question. But given that mangaka Gege Akutami has kept Gojo alive by introducing one Deus Ex Machina after another, it’s unlikely that he would kill the character now. This is further solidified by the editor's message at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, which reads:

“That sword will reach out to his life.”

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 spoilers, there will be no break next week. The chapter was published following the Obon break, and the spoilers themselves had been delayed by a day.

Find here the complete chapter 232 release details. Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses.

