Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 is set to be released on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With Satoru Gojo now on the clock with a definitive deadline to secure his victory against Ryomen Sukuna, it seems the biggest fight in the series thus far is rapidly approaching its climax. Likewise, fans are incredibly anxious to learn what’s in store in the upcoming release and beyond.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information available for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 at the moment. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when they will arrive. Even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 begins a game of cat and mouse between predator Gojo and prey Sukuna

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The issue will be made available at different times for other regions.

Fans can read the chapter on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 is set to arrive at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, August 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, August 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 20

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, August 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, August 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 21

Chapter 231 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 began with Yuji Itadori and co. discussing being hit by Gojo. Kusakabe explained how Gojo’s punches work. This prompted Kinji Hakari, Yuta Okkotsu, and Yuji to all share their experiences with and knowledge of Gojo’s power.

The issue then cut to Gojo absolutely trashing Sukuna before surrounding him with afterimages of himself. Sukuna correctly guessed who the real Gojo was and attempted to counter. However, Gojo dodged it and fled to a streetlight post to take a breather.

Yuji and co. then began discussing Mahoraga’s adaptation, as Gojo began analyzing the Shikigami’s powers and capabilities on the battlefield. The group concluded that Mahoraga’s wheel needed to turn multiple times to fully adapt to Gojo’s powers.

This was confirmed by Gojo, who said that Mahoraga’s wheel needs to turn four times in total to adapt to his powers, with one adaptation cycle (or turn) having already been completed.

The issue ended with Gojo saying he doesn’t need that much time to kill Sukuna. Meanwhile, Yuji and Hana Kurusu discussed whether or not Gojo had forgotten that Sukuna was in Megumi’s body.

What to expect (speculative)

Following the information revealed in the previous issue, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 will almost certainly see Gojo launch an overwhelming offensive against Sukuna and Mahoraga. Likewise, fans can expect Sukuna to take a more defensive stance and approach, focused primarily on buying time for Mahoraga rather than overpowering and embarrassing Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 will also likely see a great deal of focus on Yuji and co., likely discussing what Gojo can actually do in this situation to secure a win against Sukuna. With his damaged brain and apparent physical inability to use his Domain Expansion, Gojo’s bag of tricks certainly appears to be running out, as is his time.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

