Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash reveals new Yuji Itadori design

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, the new videogame announced for console and PC, recently revealed Yuji Itadori’s character design. The new character design of the protagonist made its rounds on Twitter, and the fanbase was incredibly excited for the game’s release. One of the main reasons for the anticipation of this game is the studio responsible for its development.

Byking will be heading this project, and it will be Jujutsu Kaisen’s first-ever videogame to be released. The same studio worked on other popular games, one of which includes My Hero One’s Justice. Furthermore, this game will be available on PC and some of the most popular consoles, which include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

A closer inspection of Yuji Itadori’s character design in

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

The design of Yuji Itadori’s character in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash certainly looks a little different owing to its three-dimensional design. This certainly differs from the anime’s 2D animation style.

That being said, the design is incredibly accurate to the original character’s design. As seen in the image, one of the pictures showcases the particle effects when Yuji Itadori is in combat.

The bright blue color is not only aesthetically pleasing but also accurate to the anime. Yuji Itadori will certainly be one of the most interesting characters to play in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash since he is known for his close-range hand-to-hand combat. Fast movements paired with well-animated particle effects should make for an entertaining bout of fighting.

More information about Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is a 2v2 action game. Most anime series such as My Hero Academia and the Naruto series is known for creating 3D fighting games. Fans can expect a similar game from Jujutsu Kaisen as well.

In this game, however, players can choose a partner according to their playstyle. This will allow players to strategize and form a cohesive game plan before engaging in a fight. Based on this, it is quite clear that characters will have both long-range and short-range abilities.

Players will have to master Cursed Techniques and have the option of choosing from an array of 15 sorcerers and Cursed Spirits. As expected, players will increase their respective character’s levels with each game that they play. Based on the game trailer launched by PlayStation on July 2, 2023, four playable characters are confirmed—Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadori, Kugisaki Nobara, and Gojo Satoru. Fans can also expect high-level Cursed Spirits and Sukuna in the game as well.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

