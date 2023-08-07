Did Jujutsu Kaisen anime exclude Yuji Itadori's romantic subplot? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 started out strong and not a single episode has disappointed fans in any way. Given the events that took place in Gojo's Past arc, the atmosphere has been rather grim. However, there was one chapter from the manga that fans loved and the animators didn't adapt this chapter at the beginning of the series. They decided to adapt it after wrapping up the aforementioned story arc.

The reason for this is that the events showcased in chapter 64 took place in different timelines in comparison to what was shown in Gojo's Past arc. This chapter introduced Yuji Itadori's potential love interest. Since this chapter's content was covered even before the Gojo's Past arc began, fans hoped to see its adaptation at the very beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Since the first episode of season 2 started with Gojo's Past arc, fans were worried that the animators decided to omit this chapter, since it didn't have much relevance to the overall storyline.

With that said, it is important to note that the animators did not in fact omit chapter 64 since its contents will be covered in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, set to release on August 31, 2023, after a three-week break.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Who is Yuji Itadori's love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The preview of episode 6 shown in the latest installment confirmed that chapter 64 will be animated in the upcoming episode. Another confirmation of this is the title of the episode, which shares the same name as the title of chapter 64, It’s Like That. Yuji Itadori's love interest in this series is Yuko Ozawa and she was his classmate.

She was quite uncomfortable with her appearance, but Itadori genuinely complimented her for carrying herself with elegance. Yuko developed romantic feelings for Yuji Itadori and her appearance changed drastically. She grew taller by 15 centimeters and lost a considerable amount of weight.

The duo will soon be seen reuniting in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, and fans are eager to see their story unfold.

Key moments in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 that fans can look forward to

One key moment that fans can look forward to is the Grade 1 sorcerer recommendation given by Mei Mei and Aoi Todo. Since they are Grade 1 sorcerers, they are allowed to provide recommendations that would help to promote said sorcerers to Semi-Grade 1. Aoi Todo and Mei Mei recommended Yuji Itadori, Maki Zenin, Panda, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki.

Upon their promotion, they will accompany Grade 1 sorcerers. Based on their performance, the Semi-Grade 1 sorcerers become Grade 1 sorcerers and the missions assigned to them will be harder. Aoi Todo found this to be perfect since Itadori wanted to encounter more of Sukuna's fingers.

The highlight of this episode will be the introduction of Yuko Ozawa and the interactions that take place between her, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro. Yuko encountered Nobara and the two decided to have a conversation after the former showed her connection to Yuji Itadori.

She told Nobara about her appearance in high school and mentioned how Yuji appreciated her. She developed a crush on him and mustered up the courage to take a picture with him before graduating. In the upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuko will tell Nobara that she wishes to make a confession to Yuji Itadori.

Nobara was rather understanding about this situation and decided to call Ijichi to enquire about Itadori's relationship status. Megumi Fushiguro arrived and he was quite annoyed. But he was quickly briefed about the situation and confirmed that Itadori does not have a girlfriend. After asking him about Itadori's preferences, she was delighted to hear that her crush liked tall women. Yuji was summoned immediately and made it to the diner where his friends and Yuko were present.

His sorcerer friends didn't expect him to recognize Ozawa. Itadori shocked them by recognizing her and they proceeded to exchange pleasantries. The upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen will certainly be a comedic relief, especially after the events that took place in Gojo's Past arc. The timing of it will be perfect because the atmosphere in the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc will also be quite grim.

Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

