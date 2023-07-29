Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4: Every Difference between anime and manga

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4, titled Hidden Inventory Part 4, was released on July 27, 2023, captivating viewers' attention worldwide with its visualization and storytelling. Though the episode is based on the story of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, there is some contrast between manga and anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 has artistically adapted the story from the source material and also improvised some scenes, which made the animation and story better. The audience took the improvization well because they completed the show and made sure that everyone watching understood what was happening. This article will thus point out some contrasting parts that were improvised in the anime and the parts that were missing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 4.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 sees a few differences in the anime scenes than its manga counterparts

Rave Barbie @bashful_michael

pic.twitter.com/mj4YsbglZv Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 was incredible. MAPPA outdid themselves

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 4 started off with the continuation of the previous episode, where Suguru Geto attacked Toji Fushiguro with his Rainbow Dragon. However, the Sorcerer Killer tackled it as if it were nothing. Here, the battle scene between Geto and Toji was improvised and extended so that the audience could enjoy the intensity for a bit longer.

The battle scene of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 in the manga version showed Toji saving himself from getting caught by Geto’s Rainbow Dragon. But in the anime, Toji got himself caught by Rainbow Dragon and tried to take down Geto by shooting him down. Moreover, there was an improvisation of the scenes where Toji explained his technique to Geto. They were seen passing through some long corridors, which were not in the manga.

Geto Suguru using spirit gun (Image via Mappa)

Furthermore, in the anime, Geto was seen using a curse technique that was not mentioned in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It seemed like a spirit gun, which shot small particles toward Toji but failed to hit him as he moved fast and cut through Rainbow Dragon with the Inverted Spear of Heaven.

Later, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4, Toji Fushiguro delivered Riko Amanai’s body to the Star Religious Group Representative. In the manga, it seemed like a hallway, whereas in the anime, it was in a private room. Few moments later, Gojo mentioned the Reverse Cursed Technique to Toji, but the anime missed the scene of Shoko gibberishly explaining the Reverse Curse technique to Gojo.

Satoru Gojo thinking about Riko (Image via Mappa)

After Toji got hit by Gojo’s Cursed Technique Reversal: Red, the narration regarding his cursed techniques was done by Toji in the anime. Simultaneously, the scene in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4, where Gojo was thinking about Riko Amanai, seemed a more vibrant in the anime than the manga.

The final scene of the episode ended with an anime original scene where Toji Fushiguro touched the blood from his missing body after getting hit by Gojo’s Hollow Technique: Purple. The combination of this scene with Toji thinking about his past mistake and Megumi Fushiguro took the situation of the episode to another level.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 has depicted a thoughtful adaptation with a combination of mesmerizing improvisations, which made the story smoother. As such, this makes it more meaningful and understandable to the audience. Also, they critically inserted the improvisations in the anime to maintain the essence of the manga.

The episode ended with a lot of turns of events and twists, which heightened suspense on another level for the next episode. For the upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans are excited to see more enthralling scenes and improvisations that will complete the story of Gojo’s Past arc and start the Shibuya incident arc from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.