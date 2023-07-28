Who is Kuchisake Onna in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Geto's Cursed Spirit that left Toji Fushiguro bleeding, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been putting out some incredible content. Now that Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushiguro have clashed, the fanbase is eager to know how the series will progress from here on.

Unfortunately, the Star Plasma Vessel was shot dead by Toji Fushiguro, who managed to defeat the legendary Gojo Satoru, known for his Six Eyes. Geto Suguru seems determined to kill Toji since he not only killed Riko Amanai but also managed to kill his best friend, Gojo.

Since he consumes and controls curse spirits, he summoned high-level spirits that appeared in front of Toji Fushiguro, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3. One was a dragon, and the other resembled a human-like creature with a trench coat and extremely long and unkempt hair. This curse is called Kuchisake Onna, and her abilities are quite interesting, to say the least.

Since they haven’t been revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at the moment, we will look into chapter 73 of the manga series to understand more about this cursed spirit that will challenge Toji Fushiguro in the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters that will be revealed in the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will reveal Kuchisake Onna’s abilities

Kuchisake Onna's eyes and teeth are seen when she's in an agitated state (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Kuchisake Onna is a cursed spirit that was summoned along with Rainbow Dragon by Geto Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3. Toji posed a massive threat after defeating Gojo, giving fans a hint that both of the aforementioned curse spirits were quite strong. Kushisake Onna appears to be a woman with ruly hair who wears a light brown-colored trench coat.

The face remains hidden due to her hair, but later on, fans will see that the curse spirit’s eyes appear within the unruly strands of her hair. It can be seen when the cursed spirit is incredibly agitated. She also has an array of incredibly sharp teeth that resemble those of a beast.

Toji fighting against Kuchisake Onna (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

One of the most incredible aspects of this cursed spirit, which will be shown in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, is its ability to cast an innate domain. Having this in the arsenal of a spirit would categorize it as either a powerful Grade 1 curse or a weak Special Grade curse.

The spirit pursued Toji Fushiguro and engaged in a fight with him. The latter was rather surprised that the cursed spirit could cast an innate domain.

The workings of the domain were rather simple. Kuchisake Onna would trap the target in its domain and ask a simple question. If the answer does not satisfy the cursed spirit, an array of razor-sharp scissors will surround the target. At first, things seemed quite impressive since Toji was left bleeding. However, he managed to deflect all the attacks with relative ease and exorcize the spirit as well.

Toji is left bleeding, as shown in chapter 73 of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

While it has not been revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 yet, Toji Fushiguro was able to beat Gojo for a reason. It was due to a special-grade curse tool that was in his possession, the Inverted Spear of Heaven.

This nullifies anything with curse energy, which is why Toji managed to deflect Kuchisake Onna’s attacks. More on the Special Grade tool will be revealed as Jujustu Kaisen season 2 progresses.

