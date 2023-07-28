Did Megumi Fushiguro appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4? The presence of Toji's son, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 was action-packed, showing the rematch between Toji Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo and his friends while also making some interesting references to the past of the famous sorcerer assassin. Toji's son, Megumi Fushiguro, had a very brief cameo during the episode that generated a lot of hype among the fandom.

There is no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 was probably the best so far in the Hidden Inventory arc adaptation, and Megumi Fushiguro's cameo only added a bit more to that. Moreover, it showed Satoru Gojo improving himself to save Megumi's life following his final confrontation with Toji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4.

Megumi Fushiguro appears three times in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4

The context

Toji Fushiguro fighting Satoru Gojo (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu High students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a young girl that is the Star Plasma Vessel for Master Tengen. However, just before they were about to fulfill their mission, they were attacked by Toji Fushiguro, a former member of the Zen'in clan who now works as a hired assassin, earning himself the moniker of "Sorcerer Killer."

Prior to mudering Riko, Toji had planned for days to tire Gojo so they wouldn't fight each other with the latter at full strength. He used his Cursed Energy-imbued weapons to make quick work of the sorcerer prodigy, seemingly killing him in the process. Afterward, Toji proceeds to kill Riko Amanai with a gun and defeats Suguru Geto, with the former Zen'in clan member rejoicing at his victory.

However, as he is about to leave, it turns out that Gojo survived because he learned to use Reversed Cursed Technique, which healed his wounds right before he was about to die. This results in a second battle between the two men, with Gojo having the upper hand in the fight.

Megumi's appearance on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4

Kid Megumi appears in a flashback (Image via MAPPA)

Near the end of his second battle with Gojo, Toji starts to reflect on his life and the decision of facing Satoru once again when he no longer had any business with him. The episode then proceeds to show Toji's son, Megumi Fushiguro, as a kid and also an image of his deceased wife, reflecting on the only moment of peace he had in his life before dying.

Toji, right before succumbing to his wounds, tells Gojo that his son is going to be sold to the Zen'in clan in a few years and he can do whatever he wants with that information. This eventually leads to Gojo taking Megumi Fushiguro under his wing and training him as a Jujutsu sorcerer.

Baby Megumi with his mother appearing in a flashback in Toji's memories (Image via MAPPA)

This brief cameo, which also happened in the manga, has fueled much discussion among fans regarding Toji's view of his son, which Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 has emphasized. However, there is no denying that Toji did care for Megumi as he wanted a better life for him than what he got and thought of him during his final moments in this world.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 showed the full extent of Gojo's abilities while briefly touching upon the relationship between Toji Fushiguro and his son, Megumi. As such, this battle ended up having a lot of ramifications in the series, not only for Toji's son but for the jujutsu world as a whole.

