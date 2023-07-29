When will Shibuya Incident arc begin? Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cour division, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is about to conclude its first part with the upcoming episode 5. Now fans have begun saving the dates for the Shibuya Incident Arc which will be hitting the screens next month. The manga readers are already aware of the gravity of the upcoming arc as it is a major turning point in the overall story. Needless to say, the fandom can't wait to see the Shibuya Incident Arc get animated.

The series is based on Gege Akutami’s ongoing manga of the same name which was first published on March 5, 2018, in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump. Both the manga and the subsequent adaptation had since gone on to enjoy astounding success on a global scale. This only makes the story one of the best shonen series of the new generation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will include the Shibuya Incident Arc

Fans can rest assured that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will animate the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc for sure, and it will arrive on August 31. The official website of the series reported on July 3, 2023, that the second season will consist of a total of 23 episodes and will be split into two parts or cours. The first part will have 5 episodes and the final 18 will make the second cour.

The first cour which began on July 6, animates the Gojo’s Past Arc, which is divided into two sections "Hidden Inventory" and "Premature Death". The cour will be concluded with the airing of episode 5 titled "Premature Death", on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The second cour which will begin on August 31, will be transitioning to the Shibuya Incident Arc and animate one of the most jaw-dropping events of the story so far.

Brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4

The latest released episode 4 was the fourth and final installment of the Hidden Inventory sub-arc. The highlight of the episode was definitely the final fight between Toji Fushiguro and Gojo Satoru. It flaunted the stunning animation that showcases the breathtaking choreography of the fighting sequence.

Fans witnessed Gojo release Limitless Purple for the first time, which led to his victory against Toji. The episode ended with Toji’s death and a haunting epilogue that suggests the beginning of the deadly rift between the former close friends Gojo and Getou.

The episode was overall a phenomenal one which was laced with a number of significant narrative points. These included Toji’s relationship with Megumi, the complication with the Zen’in clan, an explanation of a number of sorcery techniques, and more.

Here is a translation of how the upcoming Shibuya Incident Arc is introduced on the website of Jujutsu Kaisen:

"On October 31st, the area around Shibuya Station, which is busy with Halloween, is suddenly shut down and a large number of ordinary people are trapped. Gojo heads to Shibuya on his own, but this is a trap set by Suguru Geto and other curses and spirits... Yuji, Fushiguro, and Kugisaki, and other sorcerers gathered in Shibuya, and an unprecedented large-scale battle is about to begin. A spectacular story revolving around the curse begins to unravel."

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen and the released episodes of Season 2 are available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The 2020 movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 can also be streamed on the platform. Readers who wish to read the original manga can head over to the website of Viz Media, where the first three chapters and the latest chapters 227 to 229 can be read for free. To access the remaining chapters, readers can opt for paid subscription plans.

