Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 English dub premieres on Crunchyroll

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the English-dubbed version of the Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 television anime series premiered on Crunchyroll. Initially announced for a return on Tuesday, July 25, the series’ fifth English-dubbed season features a returning cast from previous years.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 serves as the latest continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Kafka Asagiri and illustrator Sango Harukawa’s original manga series. The season originally premiered on Japanese television on July 12, 2023, with Crunchyroll streaming the new series internationally as it airs weekly in Japan.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 marks the second season of the television anime series to air this year, with the series’ fourth season having premiered in January and running through March. A continuation of the series beyond season 5 is currently unannounced at the time of this article’s writing.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 English dub cast and staff information revealed on day of series’ premiere

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll’s English dub for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 premiered on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with the Japanese dub's third episode airing on the same day. This matches the typical delay schedule for Crunchyroll SimulDub series, which are often just two episodes behind the original Japanese dub.

The staff for the English dub includes ADR Director Kirstie Simone, producer Rita Majkut, mixer Ernie Sheesley, engineer David Barr, and Jeff Nimoy, who is credited with the adaptation. GRANRODEO performs the series’ opening theme song, Kurogane no Ori, which is translated as "Iron Cell," and Luck Life performs the ending theme, Kiseki, translated as "Trails." The cast for the English dub is as follows:

Max Mittelman as Atsushi Nakajima

Patrick Seitz as Doppo Kunikida

Todd Haberkorn as Edgar Allen Poe

Ray Chase as Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Cherami Leigh as Kyouka Izumi

Cristina Vee as Lucy Maud Montgomery

Kaiji Tang as Osamu Dazai

Landon McDonald as Rampo Edogawa

Jamieson K. Price as Yukichi Fukuzawa

Michael Yurchak as Ango Sakaguchi

Steve Staley as Katai Tayama

Doug Stone as Minoura

Jeff Schine as Nikolai Gogol

Adam McArthur as Saigiku Jouno

Cory Yee as Sigma

Director Takuya Igarashi, series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido, character designer and chief animation director Nobuhrio Arai, and animation studio BONES return for the fifth season. The same staff also worked on the series’ earlier fourth season. Additionally, the main Japanese cast has also returned from prior seasons.

The manga series originally launched in Kadokawa’s Young Ace magazine in December 2012 and is still serialized regularly. Yen Press publishes the manga and novel series in English.

