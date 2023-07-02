Jujutsu Kaisen brings the battle of curses to fans in a new 2v2 action video game

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is finally getting a 2v2 action video game much to the excitement of fans. This news was announced at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase at Anime Expo 2023. Fans are over the moon about this game as they can finally play as their beloved sorcerers and use curse techniques to battle opponents.

Produced by Bandai Namco, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash has been announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Moreover, it's worth noting that this is the first time that Gege Akutami's work is being adapted into a game for modern consoles.

Bandai Namco has released a trailer for the new Jujutsu Kaisen 2v2 action game

Although Bandai Namco has not announced a release window for the 2v2 area-type action game yet, they have released a fantastic one-minute and 34-second trailer. The visuals displayed in the trailer have already impressed a lot of fans who can't wait to play the game.

Furthermore, the producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment, Misaki Kai spoke about the title and said:

"Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash stays true to its source material, taking players into this amazing anime universe to live the story and experience the action for themselves."

Along with the trailer, Bandai Namco also provided many important details regarding the game on its official website. The company mentioned that the upcoming title will be an Action 3D brawler that lets players choose their favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character to unleash curse techniques at the opponent.

Apart from the arena-type action brawl, the title will also include Gege Akutami's story. Characters that will be featured in the game include Gojou Satoru, Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and others. In fact, players will be able to choose from over 15 fighters in this game.

2 vs 2 battles will also allow the players to come up with various tag-team strategies and combos. Different combinations of attacks will also result in unique synergies and dynamic powers.

"Choosing your partner and create unique combinations that both complements your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses," Bandai Namco's site stated.

Moreover, the official website also hinted that players will be able to use domain expansion in the game as well. The tagline of the game is "Embrace the power of Cursed Energy," and fans can't wait to play it.

Fans react to the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash game

Just after the announcement of the game at the Bandai Namco Summer 2023 Showcase, fans went berserk about the idea of playing as their favorite sorcerers from Gege Akutami's manga. Although a few fans were skeptical about this video game adaptation of Gege Akutami's work, a majority were impressed by the aesthetics of the game.

Azul @azulsmalls Wow a jujutsu Kaisen video game. We won! Wow a jujutsu Kaisen video game. We won!

𝓻𝓪𝓲𝓷☔ @Kino_Ty Lmao the Jujutsu kaisen video game used Kouki Fujimoto's sequence as a reference. This is actually amazing ngl



Game on top and the anime at the bottom. Lmao the Jujutsu kaisen video game used Kouki Fujimoto's sequence as a reference. This is actually amazing nglGame on top and the anime at the bottom. https://t.co/m64gvSKawI

Tha Cynical Gamer @ACynicalPerspe1

For one, it’s made by Bandai. All Bandai games only got three styles of gameplay and that’s it. Obviously this game is following the “Storm” formula. Which makes it unoriginal.

Second. It’s using the first season cast. @animetv_jp I’m a big Jujutsu Kaisen fan. However, its a “NO”for me.For one, it’s made by Bandai. All Bandai games only got three styles of gameplay and that’s it. Obviously this game is following the “Storm” formula. Which makes it unoriginal.Second. It’s using the first season cast. @animetv_jp I’m a big Jujutsu Kaisen fan. However, its a “NO”for me.For one, it’s made by Bandai. All Bandai games only got three styles of gameplay and that’s it. Obviously this game is following the “Storm” formula. Which makes it unoriginal.Second. It’s using the first season cast.😔

This is not the first time that Bandai Namco has announced a game adaptation of an anime. Previously, My Hero Academia, Naruto, and several other anime titles also got video game adaptations. However, this is the first time that Jujutsu Kaisen has gotten a video game adaptation for modern consoles, and fans hope that it will live up to their expectations.

