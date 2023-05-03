5 best Anime games available on PC and Xbox Game Pass

In recent years, anime has embraced pop culture with wide open arms, and the gaming industry has noted this. Hundreds, if not thousands, of developers worldwide, have joined the race to put forward their version of the best anime video games to consumers. As a result, many anime-based video games are now available to people on various platforms, including PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Let us take a look at Persona Franchise and 4 other best anime games available on these platforms

1) Dragon Ball FighterZ

Since its release, Dragon Ball has been one of the most successful manga and anime series ever. Based on this, Dragon Ball FighterZ was developed by Arc System Works as a 2.5D fighting game. The look and feel of the series have been beautifully captured by the stunning visual style featured in the game.

Its accessibility is the best feature of Dragon Ball FighterZ, which is missing for most of Arc's BlazBlue and Guilty Gear projects.

Players can easily pick up and play the relatively fast-paced and fluid game, thanks to the intuitive controls implemented in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Available on both PC and Xbox, this game is a must-play for any original Dragon Ball series fan.

2) Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Based on the Naruto Shippuden series, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is the final game in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series. CyberConnect2 developed the game, and it features beautiful graphics and a robust and engaging combat system that allows players to have an intimate anime fighting experience as they unleash potent combos and jutsu attacks.

An extensive roster of characters from the Naruto universe in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 makes this game a must-play for fans of this series.

3) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 was developed by Omega Force and is a musou-style game based on the One Piece series that is renowned worldwide. Like the series, the game has been received with a lot of love by people who have bought and played the game which is available on the PC and Xbox Game Pass.

The game has a large cast of playable characters drawn directly from the One Piece universe, and it features fast-paced, hack-and-slash gameplay where players can be one of their favorite characters from the One Piece series.

Stunning visuals in the game (via Koei Tecmo)

Every element added to the game's storyline follows the events that occur in the anime, which is done with the help of stunning visuals that make the storyline even more compelling and engaging for the players. Thus, for people who love the One Piece adventure, One Piece: Pirates Warriors 4 is a must-play anime game for them.

4) Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Unknown to many gamers, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered allows anime fans to experience their isekai dreams intimately. The players are transported to an entirely different world.

This game follows a personal tragedy where the young Oliver is sent to a magical world where he faces the task of rescuing his soulmate. Along the way, he will be seen mending a few broken hearts, making a couple of friends, and catching familiars to use in battle.

A moment from within the game (via LEVEL-5)

Subscribers of the PC and Xbox Game Pass searching for something similar to Pokemon will find Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch a suitable pick owing to the game's monster-taming mechanic, thus, making this project of Level 5 a great JRPG by almost any metric.

Most importantly, the game's cutscenes were made by Studio Ghibli, and the iconic company's art and style radiated throughout the entire project.

5) Persona Franchise

Being one of the best anime series available today, Persona has three of its best JRPGs on Xbox and PC Game Pass. The available titles are split into turn-based combat and social sim sequences, which sets Atlus' subseries apart from the other genre representatives.

As a result, players can genuinely become the stories' protagonists, engaging in hobbies, attending school, and going on dates.

That said, the Persona series of games have incredible plots and stunning visuals that make them brilliant picks for subscribers.

To conclude, there are a wide variety of games inspired by anime on the PC and Xbox Game Pass, ensuring that something is available for everyone. But the games mentioned above are some of the best in the store.

