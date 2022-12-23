5 games to try if you enjoyed playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, launched a month ago, has brought a few pleasant changes for all fans to cheer about. First and foremost, this brand-new adventure takes place in the region known as Paldea, which has a much more open-world vibe than previous iterations.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, prospective trainers can choose three specific story paths. The game's best feature is forming a team with up to three online friends and trodding along Paldea, catching Pokémon, and conducting team raid battles.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for more fresh new adventures like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here are a quick few worth considering:

Five games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to play next

1) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Released on: January 2022

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a standalone title from the Pokemon franchise, released earlier this year. It was a bold move as Arceus brought new frontiers into the mix at a time when gym leaders didn’t exist, and trainers were mapping the Pokemon world for the first time with a Pokedex.

Unlike Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Arceus features a much more complete open-world environment for trainers to roam around and catch mysterious monsters in.

2) Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Released on: June 2021

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the second installment of the tactical-turn-based RPG adventure. Those who recently tried Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can immediately relate to this riveting entry.

Instead of trainers, players are called Riders, and they have to take down gigantic monsters in real-time, turn-based combat. Monster Hunter Stories 2 is primarily a turn-based RPG game about battling monsters. One of its core gameplay features is to befriend a ton of adorable creatures known as Monsties.

3) TemTem

Released on: January 2020

Created by Spanish indie developers Crema, TemTem is a massive multiplayer monster-catching adventure that all Pokemon fans desired back in the early 2000s, but it didn’t quite happen.

That’s how good this online monster-catching adventure is, offering a more refined PvP system than Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Not only can adventurers team up and cooperate to win battles, but they can customize their own base and explore a massive world filled with well-imagined mysterious creatures.

4) Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory

Released on: December 2017

While Pokemon might have outshined Digimon in terms of massing global popularity, the latter also has a serious third-person JRPG adventure that involves be-friending monsters.

Released in 2017, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory is a great title to pick from the franchise. This game has a surprisingly good story and offers a refined tactical turn-based battle system.

5) Coromon

Released on: March 2022

Coromon is a title heavily inspired by Pokemon. It’s a completely new take based upon the good old classic monster-taming genre. One striking feature of Coromon is its pixelated art style, which adds a tinge of nostalgia to the proceedings.

Teeming with a ton of mysterious tamable creatures, Coromon is a great alternative to try out, especially if you like the Legend of Zelda and solving simple puzzles along your journey.

So, are you ready to ditch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for these equally captivating monster-catching adventures?

