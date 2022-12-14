5 JRPG games lined up for 2023

JRPG games come with a vibe of their own. Unlike their traditional RPG counterparts, JRPGs are known for their heavily emotion driven narratives coupled with ultra-smooth combat elements. From dungeon crawlers to open-world action-adventure titles, JRPG games have been on a roll recently, and the overall popularity of the genre has increased spectacularly to say the least.

So, here’s a look at five upcoming JRPG games that will surely get you hooked, in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices.

Five upcoming JRPG games of 2023 that will give you a bingeworthy anime adventure

1) Final Fantasy 16

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Platforms: PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Releasing on: June 22, 2023

The Final Fantasy series is perhaps globally the most popular JRPG game. Its 16th installment is set for release next summer, and this time around, the action will take place in the open-world of Valisthea - a fantastical sphere filled with glowing mother crystals which grant special powers and blessings to its inhabitants.

Final Fantasy 16 is set to introduce a completely revamped combat system, so it will be really interesting to see how things pan out in the end. The upcoming Final Fantasy entrant will feature a completely new storyline with a brand new protagonist named Clive Rosfield, and the title will also see some of the iconic beasts of previous Final Fantasy games return as Eikons.

2) Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

Developer: Rabbit and Bear Studios

Rabbit and Bear Studios Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S Releasing on: Late 2023

Eiyuden Chronicles: hundred Heroes is a highly-anticipated platform adventure that gives the vibes of the classic JRPG games of the past decade. Creators have so far done extremely dedicated work in creating a thrilling gaming environment full of ancient ruins and quaint towns.

What makes the Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundered Eyes stand apart is that the developers have done an insane amount of detailed work in giving players the option to choose from hundreds of different characters, each with their unique back-story and destiny to realize and a ton of combat systems to master. It is epected that Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes will come out at the late end of 2023.

3) Persona 3 Portable is coming on PC and all major consoles

Developer: Atlus

Atlus Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation, and PSP

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation, and PSP Releasing on: January 19, 2023

The Persona line of games is famous among high-school gamers where a group of students enter into an alternate dimension with their personas and fight evil to rid the world from darkness. So far, there have been five mainline entries in the Persona Series, and many consider Persona 3 Portable, created in 2006 to be one of the best in the series. However, Persona 3 was only made for PSP consoles. Hence, creator Atlus decided to introduce Persona 3 to all major consoles and PCs this coming 2023.

4) Blue Protocol

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Studios

BANDAI NAMCO Studios Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Windows Releasing on: 2023 (TBA)

Featuring a dynamic and fast-paced combat system, unique character customization options, and a compelling storyline, Blue Protocol is an upcoming massively-multiplayer JRPG game that promises to offer a lot in one package. Bandai Namco Studios are the masterminds behind this upcoming game, who also previously developed Elden Ring. Voted for as 2022’s Best Game at the recently held TGA 2022, great things are expected from Blue Protocol, which promises to allow gamers to set forth on their own unique anime adventure.

5) One Piece Odyssey

Developer: ILCA

ILCA Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows Releasing on: January 13, 2023

One Piece is hands down one of the best-ever anime and manga series created, and the franchise continues to churn it out further with the introduction of a video game titled One Piece Odyssey, which is due for release in 2023.

One Piece Odyssey is going to be a whole new tale centered around Luffy and his comrades stuck on a mysterious group of islands. Gamers will also get to relive some of the iconic factions of the original manga, such as the Straw Hat Pirates, and will get to role-play some of the beloved characters in the One Piece manga.

Which among these JRPG games are you most excited about?

