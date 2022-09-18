5 exciting games announced at Tokyo Game Show 2022 that aren’t coming anytime soon

Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show 2022 was held a couple of days ago on September 15, showcasing fresh footage and revealing new updates on some of the most anticipated games.

The event witnessed some of the biggest game developers in Asia, including the likes of Bethesda Game Studios, SEGA, and Capcom, along with a host of independent developers from Korea, Japan, and China attending and showcasing some of their upcoming games set to be launched in 2022 and beyond.

More than a dozen upcoming exciting games were revealed at the event held at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, Japan. This included reveals on Forza Horizon's 10th anniversary update, as well as news regarding the upcoming Guilty Gear edition and much more.

Here are some of the highly anticipated games revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2022 that will not be released anytime soon.

5 highly-anticipated games announced at Tokyo Game Show that will be released at the end of 2022 and 2023

1) Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5 Releasing on: 2023

A couple of days ago, at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 an extended story overview trailer was revealed for Capcom’s highly anticipated third-person shooter-adventure title, Exoprimal.

In this particular third-person shooter, players will be taking on the role of one of the many playable exofighters tasked with eliminating hordes of deadly dinosaurs and otherworldly creatures generated by the evil AI known as Leviathan.

Exoprimal @exoprimal Humanity's salvation lies in the hands of Exofighters.



Equipped with state-of-the-art Exosuits, fight in never-ending wargames against dinosaurs and squads of other players as you seek to put an end to Leviathan's twisted ambitions.



Prepare for dimensional integration in 2023.

Each Exofigher will have unique skills, weapon classes, abilities, and armor to fight against other opponents and mutant dinosaurs in this heavily mech-influenced third-person shooter.

At the Tokyo Game Show Pass, an extended trailer revealed a gameplay style that is fast-paced with plenty of flashy animations and destructive weapons that fans can expect further from the title. Developers confirmed that Exoprimal is set to be released in 2023. However, no affirmative date has been confirmed for the title as of now.

2) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Developer: 505 Games

505 Games Available on: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S Releasing on: End of 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle is a JRPG action-adventure title that promises to offer an epic storyline with well over 100 unique heroes to choose from. In the recently held Tokyo Game Show, it was revealed that the developers have put a lot of dedication while creating each and every playable character in Eiyuden.

All the characters present a distinctive storyline to the gamers.

505 Games @505_Games



Prequel to the RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes scheduled for release in 2023!



Strengthen Your Bonds



For more info:



#百英雄伝 #100heroesstrong #505Games #Eiyuden ARPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be available on May 10!Prequel to the RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes scheduled for release in 2023!Strengthen Your BondsFor more info: 505.games/ECRMay10 #Eiyuden Chronicle ARPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be available on May 10!Prequel to the RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes scheduled for release in 2023!Strengthen Your Bonds🔥For more info: 505.games/ECRMay10#百英雄伝 #100heroesstrong #505Games #Eiyuden #EiyudenChronicle https://t.co/LLMtB9Uj75

The game features a unique battle system, set in a colorful 3D landscape that has some of the rustic old vibes of the 3D platform games of the early 2000s. Each playable character has a unique charm about them and their own fate to chase.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes promises to be an enthralling RPG adventure, although developers have urged fans to be patient with the title. It can be speculated that the game might only be available in the last few months of 2023.

3) Palworld

Developer: Pocket Pair, Inc.

Pocket Pair, Inc. Available on: Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Windows Releasing on: TBA

Palworld is an upcoming, open-world game that has a lot of resemblance to Pokemon RPG adventures. The open world of Palworld is inhabited by creatures called Pal, and it is the player’s task to defeat them in battles and capture them.

Once captured, these creatures can be tamed and trained for battles against other players and Pals. This monster-breeding survival adventure has more action-oriented gameplay than the Pokemon series, as well as plenty of crafting elements.

4) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Available on: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows Releasing in: Spring of 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a highly anticipated action-adventure RPG title that promises to offer faster, more aggressive gameplay than the Souls series. The game is set in a massive open-world environment that represents the turbulent times of ancient China’s ‘Three Kingdoms’ period.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial



Those who complete the demo will receive the special item "Crouching Dragon Helmet" that can be equipped in the final game!

This demo will end on Sept. 25th!

Players will find themselves in the shoes of a low-ranked soldier in one of the kingdoms of ancient China, devastated by the invasions of mythical beasts and creatures.

Now, it is the protagonist’s task to save his homeland from demonic invasions using a lethal combination of martial arts techniques and ancient Chinese weapons.

5) Naraka: Bladepoint

Developer: 24 Entertainment

24 Entertainment Available on: Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows Releasing on: 22 December 2022

Battle Royal game Naraka: Baldepoint received a major update during Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show 2022. The game will feature a brand-new hero, and a new campaign map – Holoroth.

Furthermore, at the Tokyo Game Show, developers have also announced the second chapter of the campaign mode with another new map, The Yushan Ruins, set to be unveiled shortly by October 2022.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT @NARAKATHEGAME We come a long way in #NARAKABLADEPOINT for the August anniversary, now at #TGS2022 we take a look at where the battle will take us in the near future! Campaign mode Chapter 2 in October, Yushan Ruins coming soon, and @xbox One release in December!

Naraka Baldepoint is a massive battle royal game that pits up to 60 players against each other on the map, offering a vast arsenal of melee as well as ranged weapons.

