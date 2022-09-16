5 biggest game announcements made at Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show 2022

Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show panel has emerged as one of the gaming industry’s most followed showcase events. The 2022 edition of the Tokyo Game Show turned out to be one of the most accessible hybrid live events, enabling fans from across the globe to participate, in-tuned with Xbox’s vision of:

“Aspiring people to play the games they want, with people they want, anywhere they want.”

This year’s Xbox Tokyo Game Show certainly didn’t disappoint at all. An in-depth look and never-before-seen footage of some of the most exciting upcoming action-packed games was shown live from the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, Japan. Here are some of the highly anticipated games and major announcements that made it to the live event.

5 biggest takeaways from Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show 2022

1) Forza Horizon 5 (10th Anniversary Update)

Releasing on: 11 October 2022

The Forza Horizon series is the most comprehensive open-world racing game ever created. From accurate driving mechanics and adrenaline-pumping night challenges to addictive racing tracks, Forza Horizon games have got everything a racing game lover wants from an open-world title.

During the Tokyo Game Show, the franchise announced that Forza Horizon 5 will be receiving a fresh update with some of the most iconic events and modes in the Forza Horizon Series to celebrate their 10th anniversary. The update will also feature a whole new episode and some fan-favorite soundtracks coupled with Midnight racing challenges.

2) Arrival of Ni no Kuni games on Xbox

Releasing on: 2023

Released back in 2018, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is the sequel to the classic ARPG game, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch. Ni no Kuni games are known for their beautifully made animated visions and masterful storytelling that make them a captivating RPG experience.

At the Tokyo Game Show 2022, it was revealed that Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom will be available on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store from 2023 onwards.

Ni No Kuni Remastered announced for Xbox, available TODAY on Xbox Game Pass.



Sequel coming in 2023.

Furthermore, at Xbox’s showcase event, it was revealed that the remastered version of the classic dragon-slaying RPG adventure will also be available later today for the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is the most popular game of the series originally adapted from Nintendo DS’s title, Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn, and fans of the series can now enjoy its remastered version with far superior graphics.

3) Deathloop

Releasing on: 20 September 2022

Created by Bethesda Game Studios, Deathloop is a bloody and violent first-person shooter that is exclusively available on the PlayStation 5. Released last year, it ended up becoming one of the most well-received first-person shooters of 2021.

At Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show, it was revealed that Deathloop is about to end its one-year exclusivity with Sony very soon, meaning that the game will be available on Xbox consoles and the Xbox Game Pass from next week onwards.

4) Guilty Gear: Strive

Releasing in: Spring of 2023

Developed by Arc Systems Works, Guilty Gear is a series of fighting games that have been around for a long time. Guilty Gear: Strive is the seventh and latest entry to the Guilty Gear series, which is already available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

During the Tokyo Game Show, it was revealed that Guilty Gear: Strive will make its way to the Xbox Series and Xbox One by Spring of 2023.

It's a cutting-edge, high-flying fighting game that promises to offer an intense story mode, along with an online multiplayer mode for gamers to prove their mettle against friends.

5) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Releasing on: First half of 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a highly anticipated ARPG that will take players into the turbulent times of 2nd century AD China, an era historically known as the Three Kingdoms period. It’s an exciting game that adds a ton of ancient Chinese mythical creatures to the mix, along with historically accurate kingdoms and political figures.





A Brand new Dark Fantasy game, from Team Ninja. Set in Three Kingdoms universe, with Nioh combat.

(Also leaning to Sekiro)



I've been saying that Xbox needs a

Souls-like exclusive for a long time

now and it's finally here!



Thank you!🫶

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a Brand new Dark Fantasy game, from Team Ninja. Set in Three Kingdoms universe, with Nioh combat.

Players will be taking on the role of a lowly Chinese soldier and will be stepping into a war-torn land, ravaged by otherworldly creatures of ancient Chinese lore. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will offer a mix of weapon combat and martial arts, akin to the fighting style of that era. It’s a very ambitious project that will surely provide a riveting tale, and it will be interesting to see how the gameplay mechanics pan out in the end.

