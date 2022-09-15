Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle headed to Xbox Game Pass

During the Xbox presentation at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, Arc Systems announced that Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle would debut on Microsoft's consoles. Both titles have so far been locked out of access to Xbox players due to partnerships with Sony PlayStation.

Things have changed as Phil Spencer and company actively campaigned for increased representation of the Japanese game.

Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle are two of the best games ever made by Arc Systems. Irrespective of how good the games are, they have so far been limited in their accessibility. That's about to change as soon as the developers have announced significant plans.

Klobrille @klobrille Guilty Gear Strive announced for Xbox. Coming to Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023. Guilty Gear Strive announced for Xbox. Coming to Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023. https://t.co/NG2sBWeRUy

Both titles are fighting games that look similar from the outset. However, the two have their own background stories and mechanics, which also sets them apart. More fans will now be able to enjoy them without bothering about the consoles, thanks to the decisions made by Arc systems.

Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will become more accessible via Xbox

Players must own a PC or a PlayStation console to play either title. Although Arc Systems isn't a PlayStation first-party studio, their games so far have skipped the Xbox console. This changes in spring 2023 as both titles will be available on Microsoft's current-gen consoles.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is the older of the two and was released in 2018 and is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/5 among consoles. Arc Systems' hasn't given the exact date when the game will be added to Xbox, but these are positive signs.

The biggest winner in this announcement is Guilty Gear Strive, a much more recent game. It was released in 2021 and is available on different platforms. This can easily be considered a scoop, given how quickly the game is being added to Xbox.

Additionally, both games will be part of the Xbox Game Pass, a bigger bargain for service subscribers. The Game Pass offers a vast library of different first and third-party games to its users at no extra cost. These entries will also help both games to get plenty of new players, which will be incredibly helpful in the multiplayer section.

It remains to be seen when the two games will be released in the spring of next year. There is also talk about Guilty Gear getting cross-platform support, allowing players of different platforms to play against each other.

