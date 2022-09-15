Tokyo Game Show 2022 reveals both Ni no Kuni games are soon headed to Xbox

Recently revealed at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Xbox showcase, a beloved JRPG series is finally making its way to the green team. Fans will soon be able to get their hands on Level-5's underrated Ni no Kuni titles. Both of the acclaimed classics will be playable for the first time on Microsoft's console platforms.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered will be available later today on all current Xbox consoles as well as the Game Pass. The sequel, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, will arrive sometime in 2023. Here's what you need to know about these games.

Ni no Kuni's arrival on Xbox marks a first for the series

Both of these games will be amazing gaming experiences on the Xbox consoles. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered was released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) and is a remaster of the 2011 PlayStation 3 game. Interestingly, this original version is also derived from the Nintendo DS title, Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn, which plays quite differently to the PS3 version.

The narrative follows a young boy, Oliver, who must team up with a fairy called Drippy and travel to a magical world in search of a way to revive his deceased mother. The gameplay sees players visit various locales wonderfully created thanks to artwork by Studio Ghibli and face foes like the villainous Shadar. Combat is real-time, but can be compared to Nintendo's Pokemon games as Oliver commands various familiars to do battle with different types of enemies.

The successor, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, was released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC and in 2021 for Nintendo Switch. The game takes place hundreds of years after the first and features a brand new cast of characters. Here, players control Evan, a young king who was usurped from his rightful throne. As such, he sets out on a journey to build his own empire.

Combat is once again a real-time action-RPG affair, but unlike Oliver, the remaining cast of characters choose more traditional close-combat and magic roles. Although there are still Higgledies, small magical creatures whose elemental powers can be harnessed in battle. There is also a major kingdom-management system, replete with town building and real-time army skirmishes. Both are critically acclaimed games, so Xbox owners checking them out for the first time are in for a treat. Sadly, they will have to wait a little while longer as Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom won't be available until next year.

As a whole, it is great to see Microsoft invest thoroughly into the Japanese market, which is a far cry from their Xbox 360 or early-Xbox One-era stance. Will you be playing both these games on Game Pass?

