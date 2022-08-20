How Xbox Game Pass continues to be beneficial for indie developers

The Xbox Game Pass has been a revolutionary service ever since its inception on the global stage. Microsoft has modeled its subscription service on the likes of Netflix, where users don't have to buy individual games. Instead, they can access a vast library of titles at an affordable monthly cost. As far as games are concerned, it features all the first-party exclusives of Xbox, along with other AAA titles. Lately, the platform has become an excellent outlet for indie game developers to showcase their work. With the recent addition of Cooking Simulator, it has been revealed that the deals are pretty robust for these developers, financially speaking.

Some spheres often think that inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass can eat into the potential profits of developers. Obviously, this thought process comes from the simple fact that users don't have to buy the games as long as they subscribe to the service. The speculation regarding how much Microsoft pays the developers has always been a mystery, but the numbers are now known to some. The acquisition rate of indie games is quite good, in the larger scheme of things.

Cooking Simulator numbers show how the Xbox Game Pass benefits indie developers

What developers receive for bringing their games on the Xbox Game Pass has always been a matter of intrigue among many. It's widely accepted that the amount varies based on specific parameters, meaning that no two games will have the same rates.

For instance, Cooking Simulator recently became available on both platforms covered by the Game Pass. According to sources, developers Big Cheese Studio have received $600,000 from the deal. This is as per the developer's filing and will represent a substantial amount, no less.

The amount is approximately 22% of the total annual revenue in the last fiscal year. While it might not seem like much, the actual effect is much more, considering the game's loss in popularity. When the game was initially released in 2019, it enjoyed peak numbers of around 3,500 on Steam.

Today, the story is quite different with only around 250 concurrent players as the peak number on Steam. Of course, there should be a fair number of players on consoles that are unaccounted for. However, it doesn't take rocket science to assume that the finances in the current fiscal year will be lower than last year's. Therefore, receiving a big chunk of cash isn't bad for indie developers who can now use it for future video game developments.

Cooking Simulator isn't the only example, as several indie developers have spoken about the different benefits they get by putting their game on the Xbox Game Pass. Trek to Yomi is another good example developer Devolver Digital put as a Day One offering.

It's not just the finances that are beneficial to the developers. Indie game developers generally don't have a big budget to be used for the promotion of their games. The Xbox Game Pass provides the perfect platform for gamers to get acquainted with the little gems from the video game industry. They can then buy DLCs or other additional content, which can be helpful for the developers.

It remains to be seen if there will be a way to see how much other developers receive for their games. AAA titles will likely seek a much higher price, while more recent releases will also receive better rates.

However, a conducive ecosystem exists underneath all the financials and numbers. Some may call the relationship symbiotic because the presence of top indie games on the Xbox Game Pass has recently increased. While they might not be heavyweights compared to AAA games, the service has contributed directly to creating more unappreciated gems.

