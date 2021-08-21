Roblox Cooking Simulator Codes (August 2021)

The premise of Roblox Cooking Simulator is pretty self-explanatory if you look at the title of the game.

Players jump in and begin their journey to become one of the best chefs in Roblox Cooking Simulator. There are cooking battles between players, friendly competitions, and more.

The goal is to become a culinary master and prove yourself in the kitchen. What better way to help get you on that path than some Roblox Cooking Simulator promotional codes?

Codes for Roblox Cooking Simulator (August 2021)

An in-game screenshot of Cooking Simulator (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox Cooking Simulator has a few active codes as of August 2021. They provide different amounts of Gems and Coins in the game. These are the currencies used in Roblox Cooking Simulator.

Gems and Coins can be used to purchase cosmetics, upgrade cooking materials, and expand your character's capabilities when it comes to being the top chef in Roblox Cooking Simulator.

Here are the currently active codes:

EVW437: Redeem this code for 50 Gems

Redeem this code for 50 Gems GRAFFITI: Redeem this code for 1500 Coins

Redeem this code for 1500 Coins MUSHROOM: Redeem this code for 600 Coins

Redeem this code for 600 Coins VEGETABLE: Redeem this code for 600 Coins

There are a handful of codes in Roblox Cooking Simulator that are expired as of right now. These could become active in the future, so stay tuned for an update if they work once again:

QTNL5113: Redeem this code for 50 Gems

Redeem this code for 50 Gems FRAR3287: Redeem this code for 1500 Coins

Redeem this code for 1500 Coins TYECZ090: Redeem this code for 25 Gems

Redeem this code for 25 Gems XFDJT946: Redeem this code for 1500 Coins

If you are familiar with redeeming codes on other Roblox games, then you will find redeeming the promo codes for Roblox Cooking Simulator extremely easy. It follows a similar path.

Load into the game and look for the Twitter logo on the right side of the screen. Click on that button and a new window will open. This window will have a text box to enter codes into.

Copy and paste the working codes into the text box. They are case sensitive, so copy and pasting them is the best method to ensure they are entered in Roblox Cooking Simulator correctly.

Press confirm now and the reward is yours.

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

