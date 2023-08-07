One Piece Chapter 1090: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1090 is set to be released on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. After a return to and summation of the current events on Egghead Island in the previous issue, fans are expecting the Straw Hats to start their hostage-based escape in the coming release. Likewise, readers are curious to see what major fights, if any, they can expect from the rest of the arc.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1090 at the moment. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, they have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best. Thankfully, fans at least have verified release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece chapter 1090 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece chapter 1090 set to start Straw Hats’ escape plan, with early complications likely to ensue

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1090 is set to arrive at 12:00 am JST on Monday, August 21, 2023. Its exact time of release will vary based on region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

One Piece chapter 1090 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

Chapter 1089 recap

One Piece chapter 1089 began with a focus on the series’ world, showing different islands and people reacting to the news about Luffy and Garp, as well as a massive earthquake. Fans were then shown that the area where Lulusia Kingdom once was is now just a massive hole in the sea, eerily similar to what was once seen at Enies Lobby.

The chapter then shifted focus to Egghead Island, where the Marine forces were broken down. Apparently, over 100 ships (including 20 massive battleships), 30,000 Marine soldiers, 9 Vice Admirals, Admiral Kizaru, and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn are spearheading the Egghead assault.

Kizaru was seen speaking with Sentomaru, essentially telling him that there’s nothing he can do to protect Vegapunk and Sentomaru from their Void Century research crimes.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn was then given a rundown of the current situation before Vegapunk York contacted the other Gorosei at Mariejois. Kizaru and Saturn listened in as a new deal was struck between York and the Gorosei, with the former providing Mother Flame weapons in exchange for the latter protecting her and making her a Celestial Dragon.

The issue ended by revealing that she was forced to make the call by the reunited and ready-to-escape Straw Hats.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1090 is expected to pick up with a continued focus on the Straw Hats, outlining what their escape plan is. While a short flashback explaining how they all reunited is possible, it’s somewhat unlikely, considering that their escape attempt is now set to start. If such a flashback is shown, it’ll likely be very brief and summative rather than going into the details of each Straw Hat’s actions.

One Piece chapter 1090 will also likely see the Straw Hats prepare to begin their escape plan. While some sort of hiccup is likely to occur in the early stages, fans likely won’t see that in the upcoming issue due to their plan likely not actually starting immediately.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.