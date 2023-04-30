In the world of One Piece, a higher bounty is considered a prestige and honor to live with. The higher the bounty, the higher one's influence over the world. From the Rocks Pirates era to Worst Generation, almost all pirates are thriving to achieve higher bounties.

As the protagonists of the pirate crew, the Straw Hats are able to set a high mark by accomplishing millions of bounties on their heads. While Monkey D. Luffy, the captain, is the strongest, the other Straw Hat pirates also live up to their reputation. The statement seems to be valid when one takes a closer look at their bounties.

Here is the list of Straw Hat Pirates ranked according to their bounty.

One Piece: Jimbei, Nami, and more Straw Hat Pirates ranked as per their bounty

10) Tony Tony Chopper - 1,000 Berries

Chopper as seen during the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Chopper, who started his journey as a pirate with a mere 50 berries, still finds it very hard to cross even 1,000. Despite his low bounty, he is not one to be taken lightly. In the recent episodes, his monster form was able to even confront Queen's attacks.

The reason behind his low bounty might be a misunderstanding. Either the World Government still thinks Chopper is nothing more than a pet, or is afraid of people killing raccoons to claim Chopper's bounty.

9) Nami: 366,000,000 Berries

Cat Burglar Nami (Image via Toei Animation)

Nami, also known as The Cat Burglar, has now crossed over 366,000,000 Berries after the battle against the Yonkos. She is the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates and has the ability to manipulate the weather with the help of Zeus.

Even though she is not as strong as Chopper, she is blessed with a huge bounty on her head, which may be due to the potential threat caused to CP-9.

8) Brook: 383,000,000 Berries

Brook as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Brook is the oldest and most immortal crew member of the Straw Hat Pirates. He was the one who went toe-on-toe against one of the Emperors of the Sea: Big Mom. Although he rarely uses any named attacks, he is considered the sixth strongest member.

Brook's ability to manipulate souls has given him the nickname "Soul King." In addition, he possesses a rare ability to cut through objects and freeze his surroundings. His fearlessness while fighting Big Mom pirates and using unknown devil fruit powers might have increased his bounty to 380 million berries.

7) Franky: 394,000,000 Berries

Franky as seen during the anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Franky is the shipbuilder of Straw Hat Pirates, who has built the strongest ship in One Piece: Thousand Sunny. Over the years, his inventions have made him a lot stronger than he was.

In Dressrosa, his bounty climbed to over 94,000,000 berries, and with the fight against Sasaki, Franky gained the upper hand and it reached 394,000,000 Berries.

6) God Usopp: 500,000,000 Berries

God Usopp (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp is the son of Yassop, a Red Haired Pirate, who is well recognized as God Usopp or the Soge King. Though Usopp is a part of the Weakling Trio, he is far more intelligent than Luffy, Sanji, and even Zoro. He is a sniper and was even able to defeat stronger foes than himself with his mind games.

He has a number of abilities that contribute to his high bounty amount. He uses psychological warfare on his enemies, is able to attack people from a distance with his slingshot, and uses one's strength against them to emerge victorious.

5) Nico Robin: 930,000,000 Berries

Robin as seen during the anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Nico Robin or the Demon Child is among the youngest characters in One Piece to get a bounty over her head. She is considered a potential threat by CP-9 due to her ability to decipher Poneglyph. As she is shown to be the only person to read Road Poneglyphs, the World Government may wish to prevent her from discovering the location of The Laugh Tale.

Apart from this, Nico Robin played a crucial role against Animal Pirates, where she even defeated Black Maria with her fierce avatar. After this intense battle, Nico Robin is just 70 million berries away from having a bounty of a billion.

4) Vinsmoke Sanji: 1,032,000,000 Berries

Sanji as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vinsmoke Sanji is the cook of the Straw Hat Pirate and among the few characters with a bounty of a billion. Sanji is part of Straw Hats' Monster Trio, along with Zoro and Luffy.

Apart from his monstrous strength, another reason for his huge bounty is his identity, as he is the son of Vinsmoke Judge, king of Germa. Besides this, Sanji too has been shown to develop similar enhancements to his brothers.

3) Jimbei: 1,100,000,000 Berries

Jinbe as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jimbei is the newest crew member and the Helmsman of the Straw Hats. Jimbei can rightly be considered the smartest crew member owing to his extraordinary abilities and strength.

Jimbei has one of the top three highest bounties in the Straw Hat Pirates. This could be because he was seen penetrating Impel Down, releasing Crocodile, fighting against Marines in Marineford, and helping Luffy escape.

2) Roronoa Zoro: 1,111,000,000 Berries

Zoro as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro is the swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates and the first crew member to join them. Besides Luffy, Zoro is the only one who is shown using Conqueror's Haki and the Color of Supreme King. Roronoa Zoro is undoubtedly the second strongest character after Luffy as he was able to cut Kaido, defeat King, and handle Enma's abilities.

Roronoa Zoro, nicknamed "Pirate Hunter," defeated Kaido's right-hand man, King The Wildfire. King's bounty being more than 1,390,000,000 berries, Zoro was honored with almost the same number.

1) Monkey D. Luffy: 3,000,000,000 Berries

Luffy as seen in the One Piece Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Emperor of the Sea, Monkey D. Luffy, comes from a deadly family. He is the son of Dragon and Grandson of Garp, who are both some of the strongest personalities in One Piece.

With his exceptional powers of Devil Fruit and the Fifth Gear, Luffy was able to defeat several warlords and the strongest Emperor of the Sea, Kaido. Luffy was honored with a huge bounty of 3 Billion Berries after he eliminated the Emperor.

As the Straw Hat Pirates have emerged as one of the strongest crews in One Piece, their latest bounties have taken the world by shock. As the series proceeds, fans speculate that their might will not stop here.

Poll : 0 votes