Jujutsu Kaisen fan's Gojo vs Sukuna animation does Mappa's job ahead of them

The much-awaited Gojo vs Sukuna fight in Jujutsu Kaisen manga is heading in an exciting direction as the reverberating clash between the greatest sorcerer of the present and the past ensures chaos and wonder. Recently, a fan animation of the exciting battle between the two supreme curse users has gone viral.

The fan animation, uploaded by @jovzkyanimaton on Twitter, has taken the internet by storm. As the unsealed Gojo Satoru finally takes on the strongest antagonist of Gege Akutami's manga, fan animations were bound to come up.

Gojo, with his limitless technique, and Sukuna, with his malevolent shrine domain expansion, prove to be a treat for all Jujutsu Kaisen fans. It's also true that this fan animation has made Mappa studio's work a lot easier, as many people feel.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gojo vs Sukuna clash in Jujutsu Kaisen manga is brought alive in a fan animation

Posted by Jovzkyanimation on Twitter, the clash between the mighty sorcerers of the past and present, Sukuna Ryomen and Gojo Satoru, is presented in an absolutely breathtaking way. The fan animation has covered chapters 225-226 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Panel by panel, the animation shows how Gojo takes on the toughest opponent, Sukuna Ryomen, who has full control over Megumi Fushiguro's body. Therefore, Sukuna now doesn't only have his powers, such as Malevolent Shrine domain expansion, but also full control over the Ten Shadows technique and Mahoraga.

The fan animation starts with Gojo and Sukuna using their respective Domains, i.e., Unlimited Void and Malevolent Shrine, canceling each other's domains. However, the effective range of Sukuna's domain extends up to two hundred meters, effectively outside the exterior of Gojo's domain. In other words, Gojo is subjected to the slashes of Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine.

The 45-second fan animation video (broken into two parts) shows how Sukuna's domain crumbles Gojo's Unlimited Void from outside, slashing the latter's throat. A worried-looking Yuji Itadori screams, but Gojo quickly activates the reverse cursed technique to heal his wound. However, the infinite slashes of the Malevolent Shrine overpower Gojo, leaving him covered with wide gashes.

Despite being seemingly pushed into a corner by Sukuna, Gojo remains unfazed. His reverse cursed technique, which he learned in The Hidden Inventory Arc in the fight against Toji Fushiguro, allowed him to regenerate. Keeping his reverse cursed technique on, he tries to dash to his right and intercept Sukuna's attack.

The fan animation of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga fight sequence ends with Gojo activating a simple domain to negate the infinite slashes of Malevolent Shrine for a while. The original animator of this fan animation, Jovzkyanimation, has posted the fight sequences in two parts. The first part ends with Gojo's throat getting slashed by Sukuna's attack, while the second one picks up from there and ends with Gojo activating his simple domain.

A fan animation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 is likely around the corner

Jovzkie Animation @JovzkyAnimation See you next week! Aight, gonna revise some parts on my Gojo VS Sukana p2, am already working towards ch 227. Hope I can get it done before the next chapter release. Am also working on some One Piece stuff and commissionsSee you next week! Aight, gonna revise some parts on my Gojo VS Sukana p2, am already working towards ch 227. Hope I can get it done before the next chapter release. Am also working on some One Piece stuff and commissions 😁 See you next week!

This fan animation by Jovzkyanimation has been received widely positively by fans. On Twitter, he has also updated that he intends to revise some of the actions in the animation. Furthermore, he also plans on animating chapter 227. In the Sukuna and Gojo's clash of 226, it was revealed that the simple domain only negated the slashes briefly.

After that, Gojo stopped using his reverse cursed energy. However, it wasn't that he couldn't use his reverse cursed techniques anymore, but he simply used them to heal his burned-up cursed energy. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the fight progresses in chapter 227 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Till then, fans have a wonderful fan animation of the legendary battle between two sorcerers to enjoy. It has to be said that Mappa Studio's job has become quite easier now with this fan animation.

