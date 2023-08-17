Which Captain has no Bankai in Bleach anime? Explained

A Shinigami Captain attaining Bankai in Bleach is a testament to their sheer strength and mastery over their Zanpakuto. It's a sign that they have established a true bond with their Zanpakuto spirit. Moreover, learning the true powers of their Zanpakuto gives every Captain of the Gotei 13 an edge over their opponents in a battle.

Therefore, it's expected of every Captain of the Gotei 13 to have their Bankai mastered. However, it has to be said that possession of Bankai is not the only prerequisite to becoming a Captain of the Gotei 13. So far, there are a few captains who haven't exhibited their powers of Bankai in the Bleach anime.

So, which captain doesn't have a Bankai in Bleach? This article explains this pertinent question.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Thousand Year Blood War arc of Bleach

Kenpachi Zaraki didn't have a Bankai in Bleach until the Thousand Year Blood War arc

The 11th Division Captain, Kenpachi Zaraki, is the only Captain of the Gotei 13 who didn't have a Bankai in Bleach prior to the events of the Thousand Year Blood War arc. Furthermore, Zaraki was the only Soul Reaper Captain in the history of the Gotei 13 who didn't know the name of his Zanpakuto Spirit.

During the first Quincy Invasion in Bleach, the Soul Reapers were demolished by their adversaries. As a result, the newly appointed Captain Commander Shunsui Kyoraku asked Yachiru Unohara to teach Zaraki the art of Zanjitsu.

Kenpachi Zaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

After a death duel with Unohana, Zaraki finally heard the voice of his Zanpakuto spirit and learned the Shikai release of his Zanpakuto, Nozarashi. Later on in the battle against Gerald Valkyre, it was seen that Kenpachi Zaraki unlocked his Bankai.

So, prior to the events of the Thousand Year Blood War, Zaraki didn't know either Shikai or Bankai. It can be argued that he didn't 'need' his Bankai powers to overwhelm his foes because he had his raw strength and unbelievable spiritual pressure.

Aizen as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Just like Zaraki, Sousuke Aizen's Bankai was also not shown in the anime. However, Ryogo Narita's Can't Fear Your Own World novel, which narrates the events after the Great War, has confirmed that Sousuke Aizen does have a Bankai in Bleach.

The novel confirms that Aizen's Bankai cannot be used against anyone who hasn't seen his Kyoka Suigetsu or his Shikai release. Since Sousuke Aizen's shikai is extremely strong in its own right, he didn't have an opportunity to use his Bankai in Bleach.

Zaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Apart from Zaraki and Aizen, other captains, such as Jushiro Ukitake and Shunsui Kyoraku, have yet to exhibit their Bankai in Bleach anime. However, unlike the others, Zaraki didn't know the name of his Zanpakuto spirit, and as a result, he couldn't attain Bankai until the TYBW arc.

Explaining how Kenpachi was appointed a Captain despite not having a Bankai in Bleach

As mentioned, Zaraki was the only Shinigami in history who didn't know the name of his Zanpakuto before becoming a Captain of the Gotei 13. As a result, he couldn't use either of the releases of his Zanpakuto.

However, being able to perform Bankai is not the only requirement for becoming a Captain. According to the law of the Soul Society, there are three ways of becoming a Captain of the Gotei 13.

Zaraki in Thousand Year Blood War (Image via Pierrot)

First, a Shinigami has to take a Captain's proficiency test, which requires one to showcase their ability to perform Bankai in front of at least three captains and the Captain Commander.

A Shinigami can also become a Captain via personal recommendation. The said Soul Reaper must be recommended by at least six existing captains. Additionally, three out of the remaining seven captains should also give a nod of approval.

10th Kenpachi (Image via Pierrot)

The third and final way of becoming a Captain requires a Soul Reaper to go through a trial by combat. The aspirant must defeat and kill a captain in a duel in front of at least 200 witnesses.

Kenpachi Zaraki killed the previous Captain of the 11th Division, Kenpachi Kiganjo, in a single attack in front of 200 members of the Division. As a result, he became the new Captain of the 11th Division and adopted the title Kenpachi. That's how Kenpachi became a captain without having to learn Bankai in Bleach.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

