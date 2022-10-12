Bleach: The history of the Kenpachi name, explained

Kenpachi is a very prestigious title in the Bleach series, but it can only be won through battle and bloodshed.

Whenever Bleach fans hear the name "Kenpachi," they will likely think of the 11th Division Captain. He loves fighting more than a starved animal craves food. Of course, that seems to be a prerequisite for his position.

The mortality rate for 11th Division Captains is quite high. Unlike the rest of the Gotei 13th, there are different rules they must abide by. Only the strongest will earn this particular title. Kenpachi Zaraki sets a really high standard with his fighting style in the Bleach series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Here's a look at the importance of the Kenpachi title in the Bleach series, and why it matters

Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto founded the Gotei 13 a long time ago. Before setting up his organization, he needed a strong fighter to represent the 11th Division. Those specific Captains would end up with the Kenpachi title.

Only a single Kenpachi can represent the current generation. If someone were to kill them in battle, they would inherit this bloody title for themselves.

Under most circumstances, the Gotei 13 are forced to deal with these Captains. Kenpachi Kiganjo wasn't particularly liked for his laziness, but he earned his position nonetheless. Kenpachi Zaraki is the 11th title holder in history, having killed Kiganjo not that long ago.

There are eleven Kenpachi in the Bleach series

The 11th Division had several different captains over the course of a millennium. Only five have been shown in the series. Three of them appear in the manga while two of them show up in light novels:

1st : Yachiru Unohana

: Yachiru Unohana 2nd - 6th : Unknown

: Unknown 7th : Kenpachi Kuruyashiki (may or may not be canon)

: Kenpachi Kuruyashiki (may or may not be canon) 8th : Kenpachi Azashiro (may or may not be canon)

: Kenpachi Azashiro (may or may not be canon) 9th : Unknown

: Unknown 10th : Kenpachi Kiganjo

: Kenpachi Kiganjo 11th: Kenpachi Zaraki

Given the nature of his title, Kenpachi Zaraki is the only 11th Division Captain that's currently active, since the remaining members are deceased.

Fans often dispute the canonicity of light novels, particularly Bleach: Spirits Are Forever With You. For that reason, the 7th and 8th Kenpachi title holders are rarely brought up in discussions. What also doesn't help is that light novels are rarely translated from their native Japanese language.

The 1st and 11th have quite the history together

rama @ugawasora unohana vs kenpachi, im really looking forward to see this peak of fighting. unohana vs kenpachi, im really looking forward to see this peak of fighting. https://t.co/1bse9vGAj7

The history of the Kenpachi name has been given a major focus in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War. Retsu Unohana was the first ever Kenpachi, although she was known as Yachiru Unohana by this point.

It turns out that she also encountered a very young Kenpachi Zaraki. Their ensuing battle reignited their passion for fighting. Several years later, he would name his adoptive child after Unohana's original name. They wouldn't have a rematch until Bleach Thousand Year Blood War.

By that point, he was forced to kill her to become the strongest Kenpachi. At the very least, they both greatly enjoyed their final duel together. Kenpachi would also finally learn the name of his Zanpakuto, thus giving him access to his Shikai and Bankai techniques.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes