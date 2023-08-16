Scott Pilgrim anime trailer reveals November release date and return of the live action cast

Netflix has recently unveiled the official teaser trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime series, based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley. This anticipated series, set to premiere in November 2023, consists of eight engaging episodes. Fans of the 2010 film adaptation will be delighted to know that the original cast will reprise their roles in this exciting animated venture.
The series, developed by O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, who also serve as the showrunners, is directed by Abel Gongora of Science SARU. Executive producers of the series include O'Malley, Grabinski, and Edgar Wright, among others. The first look at the new series provides a glimpse into its visually striking comic-based style. It also showcases some iconic Scott Pilgrim moments such as Scott's unforgettable encounter with his dream girl, Ramona Flowers.
Scott Pilgrim anime to release on November 17, 2023
The teaser trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime reveals the vibrant and colorful visual style of the anime, reminiscent of Bryan Lee O'Malley's original graphic novels. This exciting series is brought to us by Science SARU, the reputed Japanese studio that also treated fans to Inu-Oh and two Star Wars: Visions short films.
The anime is helmed by Abel Gongora, known for his work on notable anime series like Devilman Crybaby. It features a captivating score composed by Anamanaguchi, who previously developed the soundtrack for the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World video game.
Plot overview of Scott Pilgrim anime
The plot of Scott Pilgrim anime centers around Scott Pilgrim, who embarks on a daunting mission to confront and defeat Ramona Flowers' seven exes. This captivating series draws inspiration from the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels and revolves around Scott's endeavors to win over Ramona while fending off her aggressive former partners.
It's important to note that the anime series is not a sequel to the live-action film but rather presents a fresh interpretation with the same talented cast. With its immersive storyline, this series expands upon the universe of Scott Pilgrim, pushing boundaries beyond the original graphic novels.
Scott Pilgrim anime vs. the original comic, return of cast members, and more details
The anime series is based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley. It expands the universe of Scott Pilgrim and delves deeper into the titular character's world than the original graphic novels.
O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski developed the series, working as showrunners. Alongside them, Edgar Wright and others are credited as the executive producers of the show.
The original cast of the 2010 live-action film adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is returning for the anime series.
The highly anticipated Scott Pilgrim anime series holds great potential for success. With a talented creative team, returning cast members, and a faithful adaptation of the source material, fans of the graphic novels and film can look forward to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. This exciting series is set to premiere on Netflix on November 17, 2023.
