Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232: Why Gojo wanted this exact outcome for his fight with Sukuna, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 of the manga left a massive cliffhanger with Satoru Gojo being exposed to Mahoraga's attack and readers not knowing what happened to everybody's favorite Jujutsu sorcerer. Most fans online have said that Gojo has been exposed since Ryomen Sukuna trapped him with Mahoraga's wheel, but there could be more to that regarding Satoru.

Ever since Satoru Gojo appeared in the series, it was clear that he didn't abide by traditional anime tropes. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 could be another example of this and his own selfish nature: a desire to prove himself against Mahoraga at his most powerful, thus cementing his place above Ryomen Sukuna as the strongest in this universe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 and the series as a whole.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 and Satoru Gojo's desire to prove himself as the strongest

Gojo always follows his own rules (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 continued the decisive battle between Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, with the latter summoning Mahoraga so it can adapt to Satoru's attack. This chapter showed the latter taking place in the final page, with Mahoraga slashing Gojo and leaving readers unsure of what has transpired.

The most accepted conclusion in the fandom is that Gojo miscalculated and Sukuna got the better of him, with Mahoraga now adapted to Satoru's Infinity technique, which could cost the powerful sorcerer his battle. However, there could be a lot more in this battle and Gojo's motivations could be pivotal moving forward.

These two characters are the strongest in the series and are not fighting each other for the fate of the world, but rather to prove a point to the other and themselves. Gojo and Sukuna have always craved the challenge of proving how strong they real are, which is why they were drawn to each and why Satoru could have wanted this outcome in this battle.

Gojo's desire to prove his supremacy

Sukuna and Mahoraga could be Gojo's greatest triumph (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha).

Satoru Gojo is a character known for his ego and for only following his own rules, which has been shown time and time again. His role as the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer has made him live most of his life without a challenge, so when the possibility of facing Sukuna showed up, he wanted to take it. The King of Curses felt the same way as well.

As his battle with Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc showed, Gojo is someone who thrives under pressure and when pushed to his limits. He wouldn't be the man he is today if Toji hadn't nearly killed him, so this is a testament to Satoru's virtues as a fighter - he can be at his best at the most critical moment, and Sukuna and an adapted Mahoraga is the peak of that.

While it may seem risky, it's more than obvious that Gojo is not going to find a stronger set of rivals for the remainder of his life. So, having the possibility of defeating the King of Curses and the ultimate Shikigami fully adapted to his Infinity technique as shown in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, is something that he could want and crave to prove his supremacy as the ultimate sorcerer.

This, in a way, could also fit with Gojo's actions in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232: He was well aware of the possibility that Mahoraga could adapt to his technique after the four turn and still kept going. Considering author Gege Akutami's knack for plot twists, it wouldn't be surprising to see Satoru wanting this outcome to defeat Sukuna and Mahoraga, thus defining once and for all that he is the strongest.

Final thoughts

Satoru Gojo in his youth (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 could be a defining moment for the battle between Gojo and Sukuna, but it could also be too soon to write Satoru off. He has proven time and time again that he is the ultimate Jujutsu sorcerer and his desire for a great battle could be pivotal in his decisions in this battle.

