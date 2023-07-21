How Toji Fushiguro managed to defeat Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 was released on July 20, 2023, bringing an ction-packed episode that also had its fair share of touching slice-of-life moments. Fans were receptive to these aspects of the episode, praising the choice to focus on Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo’s budding friendship with Riko Amanai.

However, the final moments of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 left fans shocked and utterly dismayed at Toji Fushiguro. They were also shocked to see such a sudden twist of fate take place, even knowing that Toji was able to get through Gojo earlier in the episode.

In fact, by the time many fans got to the episode’s shocking final moments, they were unable to move past Gojo’s apparent defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3. Likewise, many fans are now curious as to how Toji was able to defeat Gojo in their fight, with the former’s explanation of such not clicking for many.

Manipulating Gojo’s personality is the work ethic key in Toji’s plan for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3’s events

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3, Toji Fushiguro is able to create a situation in which he’s able to not only put up a fight against but actually defeat Satoru Gojo in a battle. While Toji has been explaining the intent behind his actions throughout the second season thus far, many fans are still seemingly confused on how he achieved what was seemingly impossible.

From the start of the season, Toji has established that his goal was to go after Gojo, Geto, and Amanai at the last possible minute. This is why he posted the bounty on Amanai’s head, knowing that he would make full use of the time he was allotted and none of the sorcerers who’d take the bounty would be able to beat Gojo and Geto.

This led to the situation being described throughout Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3, in which Gojo wasn’t sleeping or deactivating his Cursed Technique(s). This was due to needing to be constantly on the lookout for threats to Amanai’s life, thanks to the bounty inviting assassins to try their hand at killing the Star Plasma Vessel.

This culminated in the return to Tokyo Jujutsu High, where, as soon as it was established that they were inside the school’s barrier, Gojo turned his Cursed Technique off. Likewise, his senses were dulled enough that he couldn’t perceive Toji standing behind him, despite being able to do so as a young child with minimal jujutsu and combat experience.

Thus, Toji was able to get in close with Gojo and stab him with a regular katana, as seen at the start of their fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3. However, as fans who saw the episode know, Gojo didn’t go down and out from this initial wound. What truly did him in was the Inverted Spear of Heaven, which was able to nullify Gojo’s Cursed Technique(s) and allow Toji to actually reach and stab him.

With Gojo so weakened, it was then easy for Toji to unleash a flurry of blows from both the Inverted Spear of Heaven and a normal dagger. This final attack allowed Toji to walk away from the battle victorious, in addition to the meticulous planning he did to dull Gojo’s senses and choosing the proper tools for the job, such as the Inverted Spear of Heaven.

