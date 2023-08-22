5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can defeat Mahoraga (& 5 who stand no chance)

Jujutsu Kaisen characters have a lot of interesting abilities, and Shikigami, the skill to summon special creatures, is one of the hottest topics in the series at the moment. The main reason for this surge in popularity is that Ryomen Sukuna has summoned the ultimate Shikigami, Mahoraga, during his battle with Satoru Gojo, which has sparked many debates regarding the creature's power.

The main reason for Mahoraga's special status as a Shikigami is that no one has managed to control it. It is so powerful that it can adapt to various attacks, as Sukuna mentioned during his fight with Gojo. Therefore, which Jujutsu Kaisen characters could stand a chance and defeat Mahoraga? And who would fail?

Five Jujutsu Kaisen characters that could defeat Mahoraga

1) Satoru Gojo

Gojo is arguably the strongest among Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

A major aspect of Satoru Gojo's character is that he is the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer. This plays a huge role in how he is viewed, his relationships, and even how his enemies treat him, as the Shibuya Incident arc shows. Now, this also means that he is at least the second strongest among Jujutsu Kaisen characters and arguably the strongest, although his fight with Sukuna will define that.

Due to him being part of the Gojo clan, Satoru has the Limitless technique and the Six Eyes, which already makes him extremely powerful. Add to that the enlightenment he received while Toji Fushiguro the death in his youth, and there is a character that has mastered almost every aspect of Jujutsu, which gives him all the necessary tools to defeat Mahoraga.

2) Ryomen Sukuna

The other candidate for "the strongest" title among Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen characters, if Satoru Gojo is mentioned, Ryomen Sukuna will soon follow. The King of Curses is, along with Satoru, a character that is either the second or the most powerful in the franchise, so it's no surprise that he would be capable of taking down Mahoraga.

Sukuna and Mahoraga already had a showdown in the Shibuya Incident arc, so it's been proven that the King of Curses can fight this creature. Of course, there is also the variable of the number of fingers he has. However, considering that the strongest version of Sukuna in the manga so far has been with fifteen fingers, that could be more than enough.

3) Mahito

A surprising yet logical choice (Image via MAPPA).

Mahito is by far the most controversial choice on this list, but there is an argument to be had here: his capacity to adapt and learn. While he was alive, Mahito was a certified b*stard but also showed he was able to learn on the fly, which made his fights against Yuji and Nanami all the more interesting. This could play a role against Mahoraga.

There was never a clear indication in the series that Mahito had a ceiling as a Jujutsu sorcerer. As happens with many Jujutsu Kaisen characters, they tend to have a limit. Still, Mahito was only getting stronger and stronger, probably because he was born out of human hatred, and that could be pivotal in this discussion.

4) Kenjaku

Kenjaku is one of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

Kenjaku is, in a way, one of those Jujutsu Kaisen characters whose image has been hurt by Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. This is because those two are so powerful that every other character looks weak in comparison. Still, Kenjaku has hundreds of years of experience and has a ton of Curses at his disposal because of Geto's body.

All of this makes Kenjaku a very capable Jujutsu sorcerer who could give Mahoraga a run for its body. The wide variety of Curses that he can use and his incredible abilities shown against Yuki Tsukumo can make him a very dangerous foe.

5) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta could give a lot of characters a run for their money (Image via MAPPA).

Yuta Okkotsu is a bit of an underutilized character by author Gege Akutami and is a shame because he is a fan favorite. Jujutsu Kaisen characters often come with their own sets of abilities and limitations. Still, Yuta is capable of using other people's abilities while having Rika, thus becoming one of the four special-grade sorcerers in the series.

The only argument against Yuta fighting Mahoraga is that his potential has not been fully forced. This is because Akutami has never given him a big moment to show strength. Still, he could defeat an experienced special-grade sorcerer in Suguru Geto, and Satoru Gojo rates him tremendously.

Five Jujutsu Kaisen characters who stand no chance against Mahoraga

1) MegumI Fushiguro

Megumi doesn't have it to defeat Mahoraga (Image via MAPPA).

Megumi is one of the few Shikigami users in the series, and while he can summon Mahoraga, it doesn't mean he stands a chance against that creature. A major theme of his character arc is that he doesn't have the will and confidence to do what is necessary to win in battle, which could be exposed here.

There is also the element that Megumi doesn't have enough experience or innate talent to defeat a creature of Mahoraga's stature. At the same time, he could develop later on and become a much more powerful sorcerer. As Sukuna hinted at earlier in the series, he is, at the moment, one of those Jujutsu Kaisen characters that couldn't defeat Mahoraga.

2) Nanami Kento

Nanami is one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters, but that's not enough (Image via MAPPA).

Nanami is a great example among Jujutsu Kaisen characters of being great but not special. He became a first-grade sorcerer but didn't have what was necessary to go further beyond, which is shown by the fact he can't use Domain Expansion. While that doesn't make him useless or incapable, Mahoraga would have a field day with him.

Mahoraga has a lot of speed and physical strength, which would play against Nanami's virtues. While the sorcerer's Cursed Technique can give him a perfect shot and his Black Flash record is outstanding, the Shikigami would win in the long run because of its capacity to adapt.

3) Yuji Itadori

Yuji would fall short against Mahoraga (Image via MAPPA).

Despite being the protagonist, it's very clear that Yuji was never meant to become the strongest in the series, and the Mahoraga challenge is a good example of this vision. While Yuji has a lot of physical strength and endurance, he doesn't have the necessary abilities to stand a chance against a monster of this ilk.

Having said all that, it's also true that Yuji's potential has never been fully shown, which is worth pointing out because Kenjaku created him. Itadori is not a normal person, and his birth gave him unique abilities. Thus, newer information later in the manga could change this stand. However, at the moment, he couldn't defeat Mahoraga.

4) Toji Fushiguro

Toji would put up a fight and ultimately lose (Image via MAPPA).

Much like Nanami, Toji is one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters and a capable fighter, but he doesn't have it in him to defeat Mahoraga. Part of the reason for this is that this Shikigami is based on adaptation and endurance, which could play against Toji's usual fighting style.

Toji is all about planning and attacking an opponent at its weakest, which is hard to do against an enemy that can adapt to what you throw at it. Despite being capable enough to take down Satoru Gojo of all people, there is a very good chance that his resources wouldn't be enough to defeat this creature.

5) Maki Zen'in

Maki wouldn't cut it against Mahoraga (Image via MAPPA).

Maki's fighting style is very similar to Toji's, while they can't use Cursed Techniques, they rely on their weapons and extreme physical prowess. While that has proven to be enough to defeat many powerful enemies, Maki wouldn't cut it against Mahoraga if push comes to shove.

Mahoraga could withstand Maki's attacks and adapt swiftly, which could affect the young Zen'in. That is another element regarding Maki, she doesn't have a lot of variety as a fighter, which could lead to having no surprise factor to affect Mahoraga, so the outcome of this battle is already decided.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of powerful Jujutsu Kaisen characters, but Mahoraga definitely ranks as one of the strongest. This creature has recently proven that it could cause problems for someone like Satoru Gojo, so it makes sense that even Nanami and Toji could have problems with it.

