Does Kento Nanami reappear in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers see Gojo and Sukuna's battle heating up, with Kento Nanami also making a brief appearance in the chapter. The raw scans show Gojo using simple techniques to prevent Mahoraga from adapting to them. He also declares that he will kill Sukuna before Mahoraga can adapt to his Infinity.

The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers and raw scans have lived up to the hype, with Nanami's reappearance coming as a pleasant surprise to fans. Although brief, the appearance of this beloved character has evoked some nostalgia among fans, with many of them taking to Twitter to show how much they've missed him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 raw scans see Kento Nanami making a brief appearance

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers and raw scans show Kento Nanami making a brief appearance at the beginning of the chapter. In the raw scans, Kusakabe asks everyone if they ever got hit by Gojo, to which everyone replies that they never got hit by him seriously.

Yuji then said that Nanami had once warned him not to compare himself with someone as strong as Gojo, as he's on a different level. Nanami believes that Gojo can deliver critical hits like jabs, which an ordinary Jujutsu sorcerer has to work hard to achieve.

The one-panel flashback scene of Nanami has made fans nostalgic, with many of them taking to Twitter to express their excitement at his reappearance in chapter 231. Nanami's brief cameo has led to many of his hardcore fans running riot on Twitter, celebrating his reappearance.

Nanami is a fan-favorite character whose untimely death in Jujutsu Kaisen left fans with a huge empty void in their hearts. Thus, any panel featuring him is met with thunderous applause from fans who miss him and would like to see more flashback sequences of him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 raw scans also show fans a glimpse of Takuma Ino's face after Itadori mentions Nanami. Ino was a close associate of Nanami, and his facial expressions in the raw scans show that he still misses Nanami, and bringing up his name was a sore subject for him.

Overall, the panel featuring Kento Nanami has become one of the major highlights of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231. Raw scans of the chapter also show Gojo using his speed to create the illusion of clones landing punches on Ryomen Sukuna. However, Sukuna identifies the real Gojo easily and flings him away.

In this chapter, Gojo realizes that Mahoraga's wheel would need three more spins to adapt to his Unlimited Void. On the other hand, Sukuna picks up on the fact that Gojo is using simple techniques to prevent Mahoraga from adapting to them. They mock each other as Gojo declares he'll kill Sukuna before Mahoraga's wheel spins the fourth time.

With the fight between these two characters reaching its inevitable climax, Hana Kurusu wonders if Gojo has forgotten their plan to save Megumi. Yuji responds that he might really have forgotten, seeing how the fight is progressing and how much damage has been done to Megumi's soul and body.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers and raw scans have been enjoyed by the majority, with the reappearance of Nanami making them elated.

Nanami's short cameo has managed to grab a lot of attention, even with the chapter's main focus being on Gojo and Sukuna's fight. The chapter will be officially released for fans to read on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.