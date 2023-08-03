Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 reveals that Gojo might have truly forgotten about Megumi

Alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 were released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, bringing with them an exciting sneak peek at the issue. While nothing is official until the chapter is released via Shueisha on Monday, August 7, 2023, series leaks have been proven historically accurate enough to discuss in a canon context.

Likewise, fans are putting a heavy amount of stock into the alleged leaked information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231, given how exciting the issue appears to be. While fans were unsure of what to expect from author and illustrator Gege Akutami in the upcoming installment, it’s safe to say that the alleged events go above and beyond fan expectations in all the right ways.

However, one of the most constant debates throughout the Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna fight has yet again had new life breathed into it following the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 leaks. Although certain alleged events and dialogue in the upcoming issue may suggest that Gojo has forgotten or doesn’t care about Megumi Fushiguro, the truth is likely the complete opposite.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 yet again reinforces that Gojo is separating his love for Megumi from his duty

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 begins with Yuji Itadori and co discussing Gojo’s true power. Yuji remembers how Kento Nanami once told him that trying to keep up with Gojo is pointless and dejecting. This leads into a scene of Gojo literally tossing Sukuna around with a smile on his face, with Sukuna eventually being able to escape and counter attack.

The two then briefly pause the action, allowing Gojo to realize how Mahoraga’s wheel works and what its functions indicate. He deduces that Mahoraga adapts when it receives an attack and its wheel spins one turn. Gojo also notices that the wheel becomes black when Sukuna uses Domain Amplification, meaning that Mahoraga can’t adapt to an attack at that time.

Sukuna then comments on how Gojo is only using simple techniques to avoid Mahoraga adapting further. Their fight then continues briefly before Sukuna reveals that Mahoraga needs three more spins to adapt to Gojo’s Infinity. The two then boast about how the fight will soon end before resuming their skirmish. The issue ends by cutting to Hana Kurusu, Yuji, and Hajime Kashimo arguing about whether or not Gojo forgot about Megumi.

Why Gojo hasn’t forgotten about Megumi

One of the biggest arguments against Gojo having forgotten about Megumi is also one of the series’ most recent developments, having taken place in chapter 230. In this latest officially released issue for the series, fans see Gojo deduce that Sukuna was able to bypass being affected by the Unlimited Void by having Megumi’s soul take the attack.

Considering that this happened mere minutes ago going by in-series time, it’s clear that Gojo hasn’t forgotten about Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231. However, even without this incredibly recent and remarkably concrete proof that Gojo hasn’t forgotten about Megumi, the claim that he has forgotten can be easily debunked.

At the start of the fight, Gojo told Sukuna that there’ll be time for mourning Megumi later, and what requires his focus now is defeating Sukuna. This clearly shows that while Gojo may not be primarily concerned with Megumi during his fight against Sukuna, he does clearly recognize that he is fighting Megumi’s body. Likewise, he clearly hasn’t forgotten who Megumi is.

Ant @ShamanUnholy #JJK231

Im pretty sure that Gojo is just acting like he doesn't care about Megumi because he doesn't want Sukuna to think that he is vulnerable in this fight as that would lead to Sukuna using Megumi to stop Gojo from giving his best. We know what happened last time when Im pretty sure that Gojo is just acting like he doesn't care about Megumi because he doesn't want Sukuna to think that he is vulnerable in this fight as that would lead to Sukuna using Megumi to stop Gojo from giving his best. We know what happened last time when

There’s also the fact that, despite his opponent being Sukuna from a personality perspective, Gojo is still fighting Megumi’s body and face in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231. To assert that Gojo could simply “forget” about Megumi while his adoptive son’s own body and face are his target in this fight is incredibly reductive and almost blatantly ignorant of the two’s relationship.

What Gojo is instead doing is compartmentalizing his sentiment for Megumi, his adoptive son, from his role as the strongest modern sorcerer and the duty he must fulfill given that role. To argue that this is Gojo forgetting Megumi dismisses the extenuating circumstances of both the current situation and Gojo’s past experiences with his adoptive son.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

