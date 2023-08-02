One Piece Chapter 1089 full summary: A Gorosei conspirator revealed as shockwaves of Lulusia Kingdom attack felt globally

Full summary spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1089 were released on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, bringing with them an exciting inside look at the upcoming release for the series. While still unofficial, the information comes from lead series leaker Redon, who has proven historically reliable and accurate in the context of leaked chapter details.

Although nothing will be confirmed officially until the issue’s release through Shueisha on Monday, August 7, 2023, Redon’s information is typically accurate enough to take as canon. Likewise, fans are putting a hefty amount of stock into Redon’s claims for One Piece Chapter 1089, and are also seemingly excited about what the issue has in store.

According to the alleged full summary spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1089, fans will see the Straw Hats and their allies reunited at the issue’s end, planning their next moves. Fans also learn of a Gorosei conspirator in the issue, one who is seemingly indirectly responsible for the Lulusia Kingdom attack if Redon’s information is accurate.

One Piece Chapter 1089 shows Straw Hats and Marines alike preparing for inevitable battle

Foosha Village (Luffy's hometown) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1089 full summary spoilers start with a focus on Foosha Village, where Woop Slap is reading about Garp in the newspaper, asserting that he’ll be fine. Makino and her son are looking at Luffy’s photo in the paper, which is his normal face rather than his Gear 5 likeness. Makina asks her son if he’s grown to like Luffy, as perspective shifts to Mount Colubo and the Dadan Family’s base.

Dadan’s reaction to the news is shown, with the adoptive mother to Luffy, Sabo, and Ace in tears as she asks what Luffy and Garp could possibly be up to. This is followed by the start of a huge earthquake, which also reveals that the Lulusia Kingdom attack was six days prior. A huge hole, said to be “just like the hole beneath Enies Lobby,” is then shown in the middle of the sea where Lulusia Kingdom once was.

One Piece Chapter 1089 then shows people all over the world feeling the earthquake, starting with Momonosuke in Wano, Uholisia in Kano, Iceberg in Water 7, and Hina in Marine HQ. This is then followed by shots of Imu in Mariejois, Laboon at the Twin Capes, prisoners in Impel Down, citizens in Loguetown, and Emporio Ivankov in the Kamabakka Queendom.

Foosha Village mayor Woop Slap as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Other random islands are also shown, as the narrator reveals that the sea around the world has just risen by 1 full meter, swallowing up many islands in the process. The issue then returns to Foosha Village, where citizens are looking worried. Interestingly, Woop Slap is looking “too worried” according to spoilers, possibly suggesting that he knows something about the true meaning of the earthquake.

In any case, One Piece Chapter 1089 then returns to Egghead Island, where Marine battleships are surrounding the island. Kizaru destroys one of the Sea Beast Weapons with a standard beam attack, but is holding off on starting the mainland assault in order to avoid causing significant damage to the island.

Kizaru then calls Sentomaru, asking him to surrender. Sentomaru obviously refuses, starting a flashback panel of a young Kizaru showcasing his powers to a young Dr. Vegapunk and a child Sentomaru. This is followed by Sentomaru lecturing Kizaru on the relationship he has with Dr. Vegapunk and the fact that he now intends to kill the scientist.

One Piece Chapter 1089 sees Kizaru respond by pointing out that he can’t cover Sentomaru from the charges of researching the Void Century, adding that he has to obey his orders. It’s then revealed that 100 Marine battleships surround Egghead Island, with 9 Vice Admirals and 30,000 Marine soldiers present. This is in addition to Kizaru himself and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

Some of the Vice Admirals present include Doberman and Doll, but there are also new characters, some of whom were seen in Chapter 1078. Saint Saturn is having a meal inside of his room when Vice Admiral Doberman enters, reporting the overall situation. This leads to a recap of the entire Egghead Island arc thus far, as well as the locations of where all the characters are.

One Piece Chapter 1089 sees Saturn order Doberman to sink the researcher ship which escaped the island earlier. The focus then shifts to elsewhere on Egghead Island, where Vegapunk York is calling Mariejois in an attempt to contact the Gorosei. After connecting, she complains about their trying to kill her along with the other Vegapunks, to which they respond that they saw her as no different from the others.

However, following the Lulusia Kingdom incident, they now have a new plan and are interested in keeping York around to help produce more “Mother Flame” weapons. This leads to a reveal that York is the one who sent the “Mother Flame” weapon to the Gorosei. It also reveals that the plant capable of producing them is on Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1089 sees the Gorosei agree to not hurt York or the research laboratory, as well as make her a Celestial Dragon once the battle is over. It’s also revealed that Kizaru and Saturn are listening in on the conversation as well. It’s then revealed that York is making the call in tears with Zoro’s sword at her neck, and Usopp setting up the Transponder Snail.

York ends the conversation by screaming for help from the Gorosei, begging them to save her from Luffy. The Gorosei, Saturn, and Kizaru are then shown to be shocked, having previously thought that York defeated everyone with the Seraphim before contacting them. The rest of the Straw Hat crew, Jewelry Bonney, Rob Lucci, and Dr. Vegapunk are then shown to be eating and relaxing behind York, Zoro, and Usopp.

One Piece Chapter 1089 ends with Nami, Vegapunk, Bonney, and Luffy all commenting on the incident, with Luffy saying they just need to use York as a shield to escape.

The chapter ends shortly thereafter, with the announcement of a publication break for Weekly Shonen Jump next week. This means the series will officially return with Chapter 1090 on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

