One Piece Episode 1071: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1071 is set to release on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following Zunesha’s proclamation of Joy Boy’s return as Luffy began an apparent transformation, fans truly have no idea what to expect from the coming episodes. Since it’s clear a truly momentous event for the series is set to occur, audiences are desperate to find any information they can on what’s to come.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1071 as of the time of writing. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminent. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Fans seemingly getting brand new Luffy power up in One Piece Episode 1071 following his loss to Kaido

Release date and time, where to watch

Toei Animation @ToeiAnimation



Don't miss Luffy attaining his "peak"!

Tune in on simulcast this weekend!



Watch the trailer for Episode 1071 ▼

youtu.be/YjDp9sdvclA pic.twitter.com/6P6CPBvxu2 This week on #ONEPIECE , "Gear 5" Luffy will finally make his appearance!Don't miss Luffy attaining his "peak"!Tune in on simulcast this weekend!Watch the trailer for Episode 1071 ▼

One Piece episode 1071 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, August 6, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Consequently, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece episode 1071 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, August 5

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, August 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, August 6

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, August 6

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 6

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, August 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, August 6

Episode 1070 recap

One Piece episode 1070 began with the air escaping Luffy’s body, forcing him to fly off of the Skull Dome Rooftop onto a lower part of the island. As Momonosuke and others realized that Luffy’s voice (as in the Voice of All Things) was gone, Kaido punished Guernica for interfering in his battle with Luffy.

Kaido then crashed down through the Skull Dome Rooftop, announcing that Luffy was dead and demanding Momonosuke’s surrender. Kid, Law, Tony Tony Chopper, Nami, and Otama all gave reactions to Luffy’s defeat, but Marcou encouraged them all to not give up yet. Kid and Law then got up to continue fighting, despite admitting to being too tired to do anything to Kaido.

Yamato and Momonosuke then argued about whether they should continue fighting or surrender, as Zunesha called out to Momonosuke. They said that they heard the Drums of Liberation for the first time in 800 years as Luffy’s body started convulsing and smoking. As Luffy’s hair transformed and he began smiling, Zunesha proclaimed that Joy Boy had returned in the episode’s final moments.

What to expect (speculative)

With Luffy’s revival and return in One Piece episode 1071 all but guaranteed as of the time of writing, fans are expecting the episode to open up with a focus on him and his transformation. An in-depth explanation as to exactly what’s happening to his body right now is certainly necessary, as no other transformation has affected his hair as much as this one currently does.

One Piece episode 1071 will also likely see the fight between him and Kaido restart by its end, at the very least setting them up for a rematch in the subsequent installment. While fans are certain that a massive lore dump will be coming soon regarding Luffy’s apparent ascension as Joy Boy, it’s unclear whether that info will come in the near or far future.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.