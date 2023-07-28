Netflix forced to correct a massive blunder in the One Piece Live Action trailer

One Piece live action is one of the most talked-about projects right now, and the recent trailer generated a lot of discussions on something that most people weren't expecting. During the scene centered around the execution of the King of the Pirates, Gold Roger, there was a woman wearing a smartwatch, which essentially canceled the suspension of disbelief in the story for a moment.

As such, there are a lot of divided opinions regarding the One Piece live action project, and Netflix's recent attempt at rectifying the error from the trailer is not going to cause indifference among the fandom. In that regard, little details like this don't lead to the best of expectations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece live action series.

Fans react hilariously to the mistake in the One Piece live action trailer

A recent trailer of the upcoming One Piece live action project by Netflix showcased some memorable moments of the now-legendary manga and anime series by Eiichiro Oda. However, while the introduction of the Strawhats generated a lot of hype, some elements created criticism, such as the Gold Rodger execution scene.

The execution of Gold Roger is one of the key moments of the series as it sets in motion the quest for the King of the Pirates' legendary treasure, the One Piece, but some fans noticed a little detail. As Roger is walking towards his execution, there is a woman wearing a smartwatch, which isn't part of this series' world, leading to a lack of suspension of disbelief.

However, the Netflix team soon took notice of this error and edited the smartwatch from the woman's wrist, which can no longer be seen in the updated version of the trailer on their website. While this detail isn't obviously a deal-breaker for the general perception of the project, it did go viral for a little amount of time on social media. Interestingly, the One Piece fandom reacted to this news with fun and cheer.

sreeram_ambalam @filius_fall @OP_Netflix_Fan @OPLAfandom @onepiecenetflix Yeah Imu didnt like it so it got eliminated

JuanHernandez @legacy847 @OP_Netflix_Fan @OPLAfandom @onepiecenetflix They could of said it was a cp agent with vegapunk tech

AstralObservatory @AstralObservat4 @Ragnarok_Luffy @OP_Netflix_Fan @OPLAfandom @onepiecenetflix Normally, yeah, but here it works because the staff fixed it! They're really attentive to the quality of the work.

Xknight🔞 - COMMS HIATUS UNTIL SEPTEMBER @SteadXknight @OP_Netflix_Fan @OPLAfandom @onepiecenetflix Jesus just put a 3dsphere ontop of it and its just a logpose ugh

Details of the project

The One Piece live action is an adaptation of the series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The upcoming live action is produced by Tomorrow Studios, Shueisha, and Kaji Productions, and the series is going to be released on August 31.

The project has been developed on Netflix by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, with Oda himself supervising the series so it can stay closer to the source material. Actors such as Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Maeda (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), and many more have been confirmed as part of the lead cast.

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix 🏴‍☠The legendary quest to discover the ONE PIECE sets sail August 31st. Only on @Netflix. Welcome to the Great Pirate Era.🏴‍☠The legendary quest to discover the ONE PIECE sets sail August 31st. Only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/a5635sDzCP

The story follows a young man known as Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the King of the Pirates. As he goes through several adventures, he builds a crew made out of many different characters, such as the former pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro, the chef Sanji, the thief Nami, and many more as they travel across the seas.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.