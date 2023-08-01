Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen: Players may get Yuji Itadori skin for free, here's why

Fortnite seems to be continuing its crossovers with anime. In recent years, the game has paired up with Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and others. The latest leak suggests that a collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen is on the horizon. While it began as a manga, JJK has rapidly become one of the most popular anime in the industry.

With that being said, one of its characters could be joining the metaverse alongside Sasuke, All Might, Levi Ackerman, and other iconic anime figures. Here's what we know.

Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen crossover could be part of a free battle pass

The leak comes from FNBRIntel, one of the more reliable sources of information in the community. Fortnite leaks coming from their account are generally correct. In this case, they suggest that Yuji Itadori, one of the most popular characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, will soon enter the game.

Based on the trailer, Yuji is all but guaranteed to be arriving. However, the leak takes it a step further, revealing that players could get him for free. Skins, especially collaborative editions, don't come around that often.

The leaker suggests that this particular Fortnite skin could be on a free mini battle pass. Instead of the regular pass, this will have exclusive themed challenges and currencies, with free and paid rewards.

It heavily resembles the Star Wars mini battle pass that Epic Games introduced recently. For a brief time, players could complete quests and earn credits to spend on themed cosmetics. One of the free ones at the end of the pass was a Stormtrooper skin.

The mini pass could be like this (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

The paid section, conversely, had Darth Maul as the reward. There's potential for the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover to follow the same principle, but it's hard to imagine a paid reward if Yuji arrives as the free skin.

Please note that this is a leak. Given Yuji's appearance in a trailer, the skin is likely to be added at some point, but the battle pass and acquisition method cannot be confirmed at this time.