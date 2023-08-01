"This game is reta*ded": Fortnite pro Clix breaks down finding hackers 3 games in a row

Fortnite has cheating, just like every single game out there. Any multiplayer game is subject to cheating, and it happens, try as game developers might to eliminate this phenomenon. Clix, a pro player who participates in tournaments and streams the game, recently found himself the victim of rampant cheating, and he was none too pleased.

Recently, cheating was uncovered in the Galaxy Cup 4, and the community was unhappy about it. Now, a figurehead may have emerged to fight the cheating in the form of Clix.

Clix goes on epic rant about rampant Fortnite cheating

Following a performance in the NA Central Duos Cash Cup, in which he and his partner finished 51st with 409 points, Clix went off on the cheaters he had encountered during the time.

yoxic @yoxics Clix speaks his mind about the current state of Fortnite pic.twitter.com/p1lXRIHBIi

Clix didn't hold back in an expletive-laden rant:

"This is f*****g ret****d. This s**t is all f*****g, this company is ret****d. This game is ret****d. This whole entire s**t's f*****g ret****d. We got cheated on three games in a row. This is f*****g stupid. Bro, it's just like... I f*****g stream the game, like it's my f*****g job to stream and obviously, they're going to like full on focus the only team that's streaming to get attention? Three games we get cheated on? Last game? Bro, the most laggy s**t happens."

Clearly, Clix is unhappy with the state of affairs. To Epic Games' credit, this isn't their fault. They ban cheaters and have anti-cheats in the game. They work hard to prevent it, but cheaters obviously work much harder.

It's impossible to say what would have happened in the Fortnite Cash Cup had Clix not been cheated. He still finished 51st, but there's no telling how those games would have gone. He could have lost money based on the illegitimate practices.

Fortnite bans are handed out for cheating (Image via McCreamy on YouTube)

Unfortunately, nothing can be done about that. Epic Games can take care of cheaters after the fact and sometimes during it, but they can't retroactively fix standings or change things for those who fall victim.