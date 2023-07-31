Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 Winner caught cheating during the tournament

A winner from the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 has been revealed as a cheater. The Galaxy Cup was a recent tournament hosted by Epic Games in which players from all regions had the chance to play, and if they did well enough, they'd earn the newest Galaxy skin for free. They could also win other cosmetics along with it, so it was important to do well. So important, it seems, that some players resorted to cheating.

In Brazil, footage shows one of the winners engaging in suspicious behavior. Here's what happened.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 winner found cheating

In the video, which was done in Fortnite replay mode, it appears that the winner from the top placer in the Brazilian region was cheating. It seemed as if the player in question had a bit of aimbot and perhaps some untoward graphical settings.

It resulted in a lot of easy eliminations and perfect shots that helped grant this player victory and the free cosmetics. It's unclear if Epic Games is aware (the original poster said that there was rampant cheating during this tournament) or if they're going to do anything about this incident.

This skin was available for free (Image via Epic Games)

The community, on the other hand, has rendered a harsh verdict. One Fortnite player didn't mince words, suggesting that this winner never pick up the game again.

Another thinks, given that one player clearly cheated, it's worth checking other top-placing gamers by looking at their replays.

One gamer believes Epic needs to give the skin away for free. Since so many winners were caught or accused of cheating, their ownership of the skin is illegitimate in the eyes of the community.

One looper foresees the downfall of Fortnite. They stated that this is what happened with Call of Duty and that it is a bad omen for the popular battle royale.

One player seems to have had a firsthand experience with cheating from this tournament.

Right now, though Epic may punish those caught, it's unclear what they will do about what seems to be a growing cheating problem.