Fortnite

Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 Winner caught cheating during the tournament

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 31, 2023 12:38 GMT
Someone cheated at the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 (Image via Epic Games)
Someone cheated at the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 (Image via Epic Games)

A winner from the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 has been revealed as a cheater. The Galaxy Cup was a recent tournament hosted by Epic Games in which players from all regions had the chance to play, and if they did well enough, they'd earn the newest Galaxy skin for free. They could also win other cosmetics along with it, so it was important to do well. So important, it seems, that some players resorted to cheating.

In Brazil, footage shows one of the winners engaging in suspicious behavior. Here's what happened.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 winner found cheating

In the video, which was done in Fortnite replay mode, it appears that the winner from the top placer in the Brazilian region was cheating. It seemed as if the player in question had a bit of aimbot and perhaps some untoward graphical settings.

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Cup was dominated by cheaters. Here's the winner gameplay from the brazilian server. by u/3r1ck-612 in FortNiteBR

It resulted in a lot of easy eliminations and perfect shots that helped grant this player victory and the free cosmetics. It's unclear if Epic Games is aware (the original poster said that there was rampant cheating during this tournament) or if they're going to do anything about this incident.

This skin was available for free (Image via Epic Games)
This skin was available for free (Image via Epic Games)

The community, on the other hand, has rendered a harsh verdict. One Fortnite player didn't mince words, suggesting that this winner never pick up the game again.

Comment by u/Fast_Championship_R from discussion Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Cup was dominated by cheaters. Here's the winner gameplay from the brazilian server. in FortNiteBR

Another thinks, given that one player clearly cheated, it's worth checking other top-placing gamers by looking at their replays.

Comment by u/3r1ck-612 from discussion Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Cup was dominated by cheaters. Here's the winner gameplay from the brazilian server. in FortNiteBR

One gamer believes Epic needs to give the skin away for free. Since so many winners were caught or accused of cheating, their ownership of the skin is illegitimate in the eyes of the community.

Comment by u/Cularia from discussion Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Cup was dominated by cheaters. Here's the winner gameplay from the brazilian server. in FortNiteBR

One looper foresees the downfall of Fortnite. They stated that this is what happened with Call of Duty and that it is a bad omen for the popular battle royale.

Comment by u/Sea_Chapter1129 from discussion Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Cup was dominated by cheaters. Here's the winner gameplay from the brazilian server. in FortNiteBR

One player seems to have had a firsthand experience with cheating from this tournament.

Comment by u/Engage69 from discussion Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Cup was dominated by cheaters. Here's the winner gameplay from the brazilian server. in FortNiteBR

Right now, though Epic may punish those caught, it's unclear what they will do about what seems to be a growing cheating problem.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...