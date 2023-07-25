Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4: Start date, How to participate, Free rewards and more

Fortnite is hosting yet another tournament where gamers can unlock a skin for free. They've done this with J Balvin, Wonder Woman, and many other skins, and now they're doing it with yet another edition of the Galaxy Skin. It can be earned without purchase if players do well enough in the Galaxy Cup. This is the fourth rendition of this particular tournament.

Here's which players can join, the full reward details, the timings and dates for the tournament, and everything else you need to know.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 details

These tournaments are often duos, trios, and even squads. The Fortnite Galaxy Cup 4 will not be, though. It is a Solo tournament, so players will be completely alone trying to earn the cosmetics.

The bundle includes:

Galaxy Crossfade Outfit

Crossfade’s Equalizer Back Bling (reactive)

(reactive) Spinback Slicer Pickaxe

BPM Breakdown Emote

Crossfade’s Galaxy Weapon Wrap

As is the standard practice with these events, top players from each region will earn cosmetic rewards. That will be based on their overall point total. Here's the best way to earn points- placement:

Victory Royale: 30 points

30 points 2nd : 25 points

: 25 points 3rd : 22 points

: 22 points 4th : 20 points

: 20 points 5th : 19 points

: 19 points 6th : 17 points

: 17 points 7th : 16 points

: 16 points 8th : 15 points

: 15 points 9th : 14 points

: 14 points 10th : 13 points

: 13 points 11th - 15th: 11 points

- 15th: 11 points 16th - 20th: 9 points

- 20th: 9 points 21st - 30th: 5 points

- 30th: 5 points 31st - 35th: 4 points

- 35th: 4 points 36th - 40th: 3 points

- 40th: 3 points 41st - 50th: 2 points

- 50th: 2 points 51st - 75th: 1 point

Each elimination adds one point, and capturing a rifted-in POI or opening a vault will award three points.

As always, Fortnite players who want to participate must have two-factor authentification enabled. This can be done through the Epic Games website.

Past editions of this tournament have exclusively been for Fortnite users on Android. It's sponsored by Samsung, and the first Galaxy skin came with a purchase of a Galaxy phone. However, it will not be exclusive this time. On July 29, Android players can log in and participate in the tournament. On July 30, Fortnite players from all platforms will be able to participate.

On both days, gamers will have two hours to play up to seven matches and earn as many points as possible. When they're done or the time limit runs out, that is their final point total. Every player who earns eight points unlocks a spray.

This spray comes when anyone gets eight points (Image via Epic Games)

Occasionally, the skins featured in tournaments like this eventually land in the Fortnite Item Shop. Wonder Woman and Gamora are good examples of this. However, the Galaxy skins usually do not, and Epic did not say this skin would be available later, which suggests that it will follow the same pattern.