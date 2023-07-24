5 Fortnite villains who will shine in Chapter 4 & ahead

Fortnite has had a lot of antagonists over the seasons. The game is currently in its 26th season, so there have been more than a few villains to come and go. Some of them spend a lot more time in the spotlight than others. Epic Games has brought back villains before, as evidenced by the reappearance of Slone. Could they do that again? It's certainly possible and there are some strong candidates.

There's no telling what Epic will do with the future storyline, but there is a good chance these antagonists see their time in the spotlight once more in the near future.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Fortnite villains who could be in for a resurgence

5) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen is long gone, but she could very easily return. If Kevin the Cube could return after what happened to him, then there's no reason the most powerful being in the metaverse has to stay dead. She was an extreme antagonist and it would be a shame for her to have a short-lived stay as the Fortnite villain. Epic Games may well have something planned for her.

4) Slone

Dr. Slone is one of the biggest villains of all time. (Image via Epic Games)

Slone is already shining once again and there's no reason to believe she won't still be important for seasons to come. She has been one of the most important characters in the game since she debuted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and it looks as if her reappearance bodes well for the future- at least for her.

She's back as an NPC and though she won't be a part of the battle pass a second time around, she's still very likely to be an integral part of the game's near future. Whether she's reformed, pulling another trick, or just plotting ahead remains to be seen, but this season won't be the end of Fortnite Slone.

3) Midas

Midas has been one of the best villains and anti-heroes. (Image via Epic Games)

At this stage, Midas is sort of an anti-hero, but he's classified as a villain. With many different re-skins and alternate styles, he's become one of the most popular characters in the game since his debut at the beginning of Chapter 2.

He didn't return this season, but there are hints towards his appearance and many believe he's been pulling some strings from the shadows. Midas has quickly become one of Fortnite's most valuable characters and the game won't abandon him any time soon.

2) Geno

Geno was teased in this live event before debuting later. (Image via Epic Games)

Geno was a shadowy figure that finally had a reveal at the end of Chapter 3. He was built up so much, only to have a pretty brief stay in the game. This suggests that he's not done with the game yet. If Slone can come back, so can Geno.

Geno, after all, was above Slone and is arguably one of Fortnite's biggest villains of all time. Would Epic Games waste him on a short stint as the big bad? Not likely. They plan things out well into the future, so don't be surprised to see a Geno resurgence.

1) The Mechs

The Mechs have been a big part of a few seasons here and there, and they always seem poised for a comeback. With the appearance of Mega City, most players believe a mech of some kind is headed back to the game at some point. With the Transformers being a part of Chapter 4 Season 3, there's a good chance the Mechs will play a part now or in the future. They're just giant robots, so it's very easy for Epic to narratively bring them back if they so choose.