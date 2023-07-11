Is Travis Scott doing another Fortnite concert? FaZe Clan's Viral tweet debunked

Travis Scott was one of the first virtual concerts in Fortnite, and he helped redefine what video games could do as he performed for millions of gamers in their homes. That was a long time ago, and it's been a long time since the most recent live concert, but the rapper posted a tweet that some have interpreted as a hint that he's returning to the battle royale game.

FaZe Clan shared a tweet potentially pointing out what Travis Scott meant. Is the controversial artist returning to the virtual landscape?

Is Travis Scott coming back to Fortnite?

As of this writing, Fortnite is not hosting a Travis Scott concert or live event. The rumor stems from a viral tweet from FaZe Clan. Scott himself initially said that he'd play his new album Utopia live at "the pyramid."

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan No way Travis is doing another Fortnite concert

FaZe, and many others, made jokes that Scott was going to perform his new album at the pyramid in the game from the end of Chapter 2- the one that the Cube Queen was involved in.

There are a few reasons Scott won't be singing in Fortnite, though. For starters, the pyramid they joked that he was referencing is no longer in the game. That was changed at the end of Chapter 2, and the game is currently in Chapter 4 Season 3.

The pyramid from Chapter 2 (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Secondly, Epic Games has completely distanced itself from Travis Scott. After the Astroworld fiasco (though it was recently confirmed that he wouldn't face any charges), Epic gave players the option to refund his cosmetics. It remains highly unlikely that he will ever be a part of the battle royale again.

Furthermore, the pyramids he is referencing in his original tweet are quite literally the pyramids of Giza.

TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXX

CANT WAITTTT TO SEE YA

CANT WAITTTT TO SEE YA

TICKETS UTOPIA LIVE AT THE PYRAMIDS

Tickets are on sale as the artist will live stream his album on July 28 from the real-life pyramids, not anything in-game. The rumor stemmed from an admittedly very clever meme but is not real at all.

Someday, there will be another live concert in the game, but not right now, and not with Travis Scott.

