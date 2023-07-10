Is the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite rare as of Chapter 4? Explained

Fortnite has introduced many cosmetics over the years. Each season has tons that fill the Battle Pass, and several times a week, the Item Shop cycles in brand-new emotes, pickaxes, gliders, and more. While some cosmetics appear and vanish from the rotation, there are those that never return. These have become some of the rarest items in the game.

Is that the case with the Leviathan Axe? It seems the popular harvesting tool hasn't been seen in a while. Do many players even have it? This article explains whether or not it is still as rare as it once was.

Fortnite Leviathan Axe: How rare is it in Chapter 4 Season 3?

The Leviathan Axe has not been seen in over 800 days at this point. It last appeared in the Item Shop in March 2021, a few months after the item first debuted at the end of 2020. It was seen on 33 separate occasions.

This would indicate that it is extremely rare. No one has been able to purchase it in over two years. However, at the time, it was easily available. It is a great pickaxe, so players likely bought it when they could.

Thus, players who have been competing in the game for a long time but eventually moved on might have the Leviathan Axe. Owing to this, the pickaxe is one of the rarest cosmetics in the entire game.

It's likely wasting away in some unused lockers for accounts that are currently inactive. Seeing someone pull it out is an uncommon sight.

It was available for 1,000 V-Bucks on its own or 2,200 V-Bucks as part of the Kratos Bundle. It is part of the Gaming Legends Series, which means it will likely come back at some point.

The Leviathan Axe in Fortnite (Image via Imack Studios on YouTube)

God of War: Ragnarok, a game in the series from where the Leviathan Axe and Kratos hail, was released in November 2022. But the harvesting tool was nowhere to be seen then, which could mean that it has completely disappeared.

It's rare that a Fortnite cosmetic just disappears, especially for one that is part of a collaborative series. Epic Games generally likes to milk players for everything they have and put them out whenever possible, but they skipped the chance to do so last year.

For now, the Leviathan Axe is very rare in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and will likely remain so in the near future.

