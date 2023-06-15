What does your Fortnite pickaxe say about you?

Fortnite has released a ton of different cosmetics over the years. There are thousands of skins, and hundreds of back blings, gliders, and pickaxes. At any given point while playing this game, a player in the lobby could be using one that others haven't seen before. Pickaxes, generally speaking, are more for the individual and not the rest of the lobby since the rest of them generally don't see them.

This can say a lot about a player, as can all of their cosmetics. Here's what the pickaxe you choose to operate with says about you.

A look at various Fortnite pickaxes: What do they say about you?

If you're using the Leviathan pickaxe in Chapter 4 Season 3, you're pretty aggressive. When you see someone in the area, you don't want to let them go. You'll do your best to engage them in battle no matter what.

If you use the John Cena pickaxe, it likely means that you have a lot of V-Bucks on hand. While the skin was popular, the pickaxe suggests an abundance of funds to purchase any and all items that come through the Item Shop.

On the other hand, if you use Darth Vader's pickaxe (or any of the tier 100 skins' pickaxes), then you probably don't have or spend all that many V-Bucks. This indicates that you are a Battle Pass player and that you always collect all the cosmetics every Fortnite season.

If you use the Driver pickaxe, then you're probably an aggressive arena mode player. These are most often seen in this mode by those that are admittedly pretty good at the game.

Using the Harley Hitter pickaxe from the Harley Quinn set probably means you're pretty good at the game. It also means you're likely the one who carries the team every single match.

Anyone using the Reformed Mjolnir axe from the Thor: Love and Thunder set is a massive fan of Marvel. This can be true of pretty much any Marvel x Fortnite pickaxe, but especially this one.

If you're using the Gold Crow, you probably have a lot of gold cosmetics in your loadout to match. Midas, Marigold, and others are probably your go-to picks.

If you're using the Hulk Smashers' pickaxe, it doesn't necessarily mean you're a Marvel fanatic, though that's a safe bet as well. It likely means that you enjoy pickaxing people to death. When they're low and you can get close, you're hitting them with a Hulk Smasher punch to finish them off.

The Hulk Smashers pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

Ironically, if you're using the Star Wand, it likely means you want to be a sweat but aren't. This used to be one of the sweatiest Fortnite cosmetics, but so many people use it now that it has lost some of that allure.

