Miles Morales Fortnite skin & emote are an absolute-buy, here's why

At long last, the leaked Miles Morales skin appears to be heading to Fortnite. It was first teased in Chapter 3 Season 1, also known as the original Spider-Man season. Many expected him to arrive then, but he didn't. Epic insisted that "more Spider-people" were coming, and fans couldn't wait for Miles. However, they were given Spider-Gwen and nothing else. It hasn't arrived yet, but it looks like the long-awaited Miles Morales outfit has been all but confirmed and is coming sooner rather than later.

Most collaborative skins are pretty good and do a faithful job of bringing the character into Fortnite, but the Miles Morales skin is even better. Here's why players will likely rush to the Item Shop to purchase it.

Why the Miles Morales Fortnite bundle will be very popular

For starters, the Fortnite x Miles Morales skin will introduce one of the most popular characters in recent memory. Spider-Man is perhaps the most popular superhero ever, and many particularly like Miles' version. Thanks to his movie, Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse, his popularity is quite high.

Into the SpiderVerse (Image via IMDb)

Additionally, the fact that he's been teased for six seasons now means the anticipation for such skin is at an all-time high, too. However, the main reason players will flock to the Item Shop is that the skin and emote are just that good.

The outfit design is perfect and looks exactly like the movie version of his character. The back bling does leave a bit to be desired, especially since Spider-Man generally has no capes, but it's not the worst thing.

The emote is what will truly sell it, though. The emote sees Spider-Ham, from the same movie, pop out of a portal and hand him his comical hammer. It's a great reference to the film, and it will be a very fun emote to use.

The new bundle also comes with a loading screen featuring Spider-Man 2099, so it's an absolute treat for Spider-Man fans. To top it all off, the pickaxes are pretty solid as well. All in all, there's a lot to like about the Miles Morales cosmetic bundle. The alternate style without his mask is pretty great, too.

When is Miles Morales coming to Fortnite?

After such a long time of waiting, it's fair to wonder what the official release date is for the upcoming Spider-Man crossover in Fortnite. Fortunately, Epic Games has officially confirmed its arrival with the below teaser.

Epic stopped short of announcing a date, though. Many data miners expect it to arrive next week as part of the weekly update and before the movie comes out.

It's worth considering, even if it's unlikely, that Miles could be delayed until his movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, comes out on June 2. The new season begins June 9, so a battle pass item can't be ruled out.

