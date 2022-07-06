7 sweaty Fortnite back blings you need to use in 2022

Over the years, back blings have become more and more important in a Fortnite locker. They used to be minor additions that were usually pretty basic. No one put much thought into their back bling since there weren't many fantastic options out there.

However, there are now tons of excellent back blings. Most skins that get released come with back blings.

Finding a matching back bling is integral to setting up a locker. For sweats looking for a sweaty combo, this is even more true. Luckily, sweaty back blings are not hard to find.

Sweatiest back blings in Fortnite right now

7) Black Knight Shield

The Black Knight Shield is one of the oldest back blings in the game. It was only available at tier 70 in Chapter 1 Season 2's battle pass, so not many players have it.

Part of being a sweaty cosmetic involves being old enough that just owning it is a flex. That is true of the Black Knight Shield.

Plus, this back bling goes with almost anything since it's mostly black. It doesn't clash, so it can fit on anyone from Peely to Spider-Man.

6) Enduring Cape

Capes are typically pretty sweaty. In fact, there was a time when anyone wearing a cape was considered a sweat.

However, that's changed, especially since capes are much more accessible now. Likewise, the Enduring Cape remains a pretty sweaty option.

It came with a 2,000 V-Bucks skin, so it carries some prestige for users who wear it. Those who purchased Magnus in the Item Shop got this perfectly sweaty cape.

5) Emoticape

The Emoticape is one of the sweatiest back blings out there. The sheer customizability allows sweaty gamers to make it as unique as they want. They can change the color to fit their locker and tweak the emote on the back to be whatever they want.

It's also a very cheap back bling, which many sweats prefer. It costs only 400 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, so loopers can spend their money on other cosmetics or battle passes.

4) Wolfpack back bling

Dire's back bling, essentially a sword in a sheath, goes with almost everything. It's simple, doesn't draw much attention, and looks incredible.

It was also part of the Fortnite battle pass, meaning gamers didn't have to do much to unlock it. It didn't technically cost anything, either, which only helps its sweaty status.

3) Molten Battle Shroud

Overall, the Molten Battle Shroud back bling is one of the best in the game, which is why many players dislike that it's so sweaty. It's a cape, but small, so it doesn't flow wildly in the wind and make some things difficult to see.

The only downside to this back bling, and the reason it's not higher on the list, is that it was only available in the Fortnite Darkfire Bundle, which cost about $25. Not many users paid for that bundle.

2) Spectral Spine

One thing that Fortnite loopers look for in a back bling is whether or not it looks cool. Compatibility is essential, but the cool factor is invaluable.

To that point, there aren't many cooler-looking back blings than the Spectral Spine. It molds nicely to any Fortnite skin and doesn't draw much attention, which is a bonus for sweaty combos.

1) Rainbow Clover

The Rainbow Clover (7:23 mark) is one of the sweatiest back blings out there. It is only found in the Fortnite Item Shop once a year on St. Patrick's Day, so it's pretty rare, too.

It's highly coveted, which makes it even more sweaty.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

