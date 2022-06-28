7 Sweaty Fortnite skin combos to use in Chapter 3 Season 3

There is a debate in Fortnite that has raged on for a long time and will continue to burn as long as the game is active. Sweats vs casuals is perhaps the most divisive issue facing the community, and that's not likely to change soon.

Sweats believe that casual players should get better at the game, while casuals believe that it's a video game that's supposed to be fun and not make players sweat with nerves.

Sweats, a.k.a. tryhards, are often identified by combos or cosmetics, often in conjunction with one another. There are sweaty pickaxes, sweaty gliders, sweaty skins, and more. Here are some great cosmetics to use if players want to look like they sweat.

Fortnite cosmetics that combine to make a sweaty locker

7) Golden Pigskin

The Golden Pigskin pickaxe is part of the Fourth Down set, which makes sense given that it's a football cosmetic. This pickaxe has become so sweaty over the years because it closely resembles the FNCS championship pickaxe. Imponents don't see pickaxes too often, but it's for a brief period when they do.

This can make Fortnite gamers think that whoever is swinging the pickaxe is better than they might be. That helps when trying to look like sweat.

6) Studded Axe

Studded Axe (Image via Merl on YouTube)

The Studded Axe is an excellent choice for sweats. This pickaxe is simple and easy to use, but the biggest reason why it's so popular is that it's quiet. According to the Fortnite Wiki:

"It is the preferred Harvesting Tool of many pro players, due to how quiet the Harvesting Tool is when you hit something with it."

That can provide players with a key advantage, and sweats constantly look for advantages.

5) Comet Crasher

The Comet Crasher is a very popular glider among sweats. It was available in the Chapter 2 Season 3 battle pass at level 90. This glider is popular with sweats because gliders are the least purchased Fortnite cosmetic.

This one was "free" with the battle pass, which looks good. That's enough to make it popular among good Fortnite players.

4) Soccer skins

For a long time, soccer skins were the premier sweat skin. Over the years, other skins have crept up on them, but they're still a classic part of many sweaty combos. Soccer skins are very customizable, but they're also instantly recognizable.

At this point, anyone who dons a soccer skin of any kind is undoubtedly a sweat, making this one of the best cosmetics for sweaty combos.

3) Silver Surfer's Board

Tony 3rd @toninho3rd #xboxshare If you told child me that there would be a game that you could be a universe surfing a hurricane on silver surfer's board, I would call you mad. #fortnite If you told child me that there would be a game that you could be a universe surfing a hurricane on silver surfer's board, I would call you mad. #fortnite #xboxshare https://t.co/D17jYtVk0Y

The Silver Surfer's Board fits many of the requirements that players look for in their sweaty combos. It's a fairly small glider so it won't draw much attention. It's also colorless so it won't be noticeable against the sky. Loopers also stand on top of this glider, protecting them from being shot at from the ground.

2) Star Wand

Sun Spirit 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 @_SunSpirit



A thread



#Fortnite Fortnite outfits that ACTUALLY look good with the star wandA thread Fortnite outfits that ACTUALLY look good with the star wand ⭐A thread#Fortnite https://t.co/HP49xK5dgY

The pickaxe is a key component of any sweaty combo, and sweaty pickaxes are not uncommon. The Star Wand is the most recognizable sweat pickaxe of all time. If anyone pulls this pickaxe out, they're a sweat, so gamers who have this should use it in their sweaty combos.

1) Aura

The most sweaty cosmetic in all of Fortnite is the Aura skin. No one besides pros and sweaty players even dare to put this skin on. If there's an Aura skin in the lobby, there's an incredible chance they'll be one of the last players standing, if not the last player.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

