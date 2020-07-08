Fortnite: The best sweaty skins in Fortnite and why you should use them

Fortnite has many sweat players, who strive to be the best, in its matches.

We take a look at some of the best such skins that are useful for players.

Fortnite sweat skins (Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave)

Fortnite has been winding up its players, with sweats making their way into Season 3 and making the life of average players miserable. If you are not aware of the term 'Sweat', it denotes a player who tries very hard to win every match.

Typically, every player wants to get the 'Victory Royale', however, these sweats take it to the next level. They do not like having fun in Fortnite, and are involved in great build battles that sometimes reach the height of the famous Qutub Minar. Apart from that, sweat try-hards do not usually have a set skin, but there are a few skins which are mostly rocked by sweat players in the game.

Also read: Fortnite: All helicopter locations in Season 3

In this article, we will talk about some Fortnite sweat skins and why you should use them in your matches.

Top best sweat skins in Fortnite

#1 Aura skin

The Aura skin in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Wallpaper Abyss)

This sweat skin might seem quite charming and cute at first glance, however, it is one of the most-used sweat skins in the game. It can be used by players who are trying hard in Fortnite competitive and want to catch enemies off-guard. Enemies might underestimate your playing abilities when you are wearing this skin.

Advertisement

Also read: Fortnite: How to land a choppa at the bottom of Steamy Stacks

#2 Dynamo skin

The Dynamo skin in Fortnite (Image Credit: Wallpaper Access)

The Dynamo skin is one of the most-deadly looking cosmetics in the game, and strikes fear into the minds of most players. It's design sort of matches that of famous WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio, which makes it even-more daunting for enemies. Players should use this skin to create a psychological advantage in gunfights, which might lead to enemies missing their first few shots and helping you easily eliminate them.

#3 Soccer skins

Soccer skins in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Cute Wallpaper)

This list won't be complete if we don't mention the infamous soccer skins, in the line of sweat skins. Soccer skin players mean business, and try hard in every match without involving themselves in the gimmicks of Fortnite. They strive very hard to be excellent in winning matches one after another. Players can use this skin to get the psychological advantage over enemies. However, do keep in mind that fake soccer skin sweats are also a thing.

Also read: Fortnite Season 3 leaks: Dragon shotgun, new skins, LTMs and more