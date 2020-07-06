Fortnite Season 3 leaks: Dragon shotgun, new skins, LTMs and more

There have been a ton of recent leaks regarding new additions to Season 3 of Fortnite.

The dragon shotgun and new skins should also make their way into the game soon.

Fortnite Season 3 leaks (Image Credit: Pro Game Guides)

Fortnite has been blooming with new content recently, and players are having a blast testing out new weapons and unlocking new cosmetic content in the battle pass.

Amidst all this, there have been a lot of new Fortnite Season 3 leaks that have surfaced on the internet. This courtesy HypeX, one of the most credible data miners/leakerers on Twitter, who shared several leaks of possible skin release dates, weapons and more.

In this article, we look at some of those leaks, and revealing some cool new things that might be added to the game soon.

New 'Dragon Shotgun' coming to Fortnite soon?

Players are still adjusting to the new shotgun changes that Fortnite has made, and most of the community still prefers a tactical shotgun over the new 'Charged Shotgun'. However, we might soon see the new 'Dragon Shotgun' coming to the game, which will help provide a solid alternative for existing shotguns in Fortnite.

This is strange and i just noticed it, there's another shotgun in the works.. the codename of it is "Dragon", and will come in EPIC & LEGENDARY rarities, here are the current stats they set for it (also its weird that it has 4 bullets but also costs 4 bullets per fire) pic.twitter.com/6KFWGX7ccx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 25, 2020

Based on damage numbers, the gun looks glittering on paper; however, we have to wait for a month or so for the in-game unravelling of this weapon.

New skins' release dates leaked

HypeX also leaked major skins' release dates, with the two new skins being Lada Skin and Black Manta, both of which will be coming soon.

Shop leak: The "Lada" skin will be released on the 16th! 👍 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2020

If you don't know how the Lada skin — which will release on 16th July — looks, here's an image.

Image Credit: Hypex/Twitter

This has to among the top tier weird cosmetics that Fortnite has. Apart from this, the Black Manta skin is also coming to the game on 16th July, as per the leaks.

Big Shop Leak: Black Manta and the Black Manta Blades (Dualies) will be in the Item Shop on the 16th at 14:00 GMT! Aquaman (Secret BP Character) will also be releasing at that time. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2020

It would be interesting to see how the skin translates into the Fortnite art style, and how would they balance the size of the skin's head in-game.

New LTMs coming to Fortnite

After the Solid Gold LTM, there will be a rotation of different LTMs in the game, as per HypeX, who tweeted:

Epic just hotfixed these LTMs (they are the next LTMs rotations):



- Blitz: Ammo box min spawn rate: 85%, max: 95%

- High Explosives: disabled bots

- Shotguns Only: they disabled the unreleased dragon shotgun

- Unvaulted: they disabled some weapons — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 2, 2020

These LTMs should provide a fun and relaxing experience for players, as they can enjoy in these modes with friends, and do not have to worry about winning.

