Top 5 best Fortnite YouTubers

We take a look at the top five best YouTubers who make content on Fortnite today.

These personalities will help players get better at the game, while also making them laugh.

Image Credit: Wallpaper Access

Fortnite has been one of the biggest battle royale games in recent times. It has also been one of most-streamed games on Twitch, and many content creators make their videoes solely based on this game.

The nature of these videoes range from educational in-game knowledge to straight up comic relief for viewers. Players follow a lot of these YouTubers to get good at the game, or simply enjoy their meme-worthy streams in Fortnite.

Also read: Top 5 free Fortnite skins in Season 3

However, if you play the game and don't follow any YouTubers, do not worry, as we have made a list of the top five Fortnite content creators who are the best at what they do.

Top 5 best Fortnite YouTubers

#5 Lachlan

Image Credit: Bleeding Cool

Lachlan has over 13.5 million subscribers on Youtube, and creates family-friendly content on the game. Fortnite can be frustrating for some players, thus leading to a lot of cursing, but Lachlan is one of those YouTubers who don't rely on cursing, and is a great player overall. He has also been playing Fortnite since its inception.

Advertisement

For subscribing to Lachlan's channel on YouTube, click here.

#4 LazarBeam

Image Credit: Tube Filter

Lannan Eacott, known as LazarBeam in the Fortnite community, boasts over 15.4 million subscribers in YouTube. If you are more of a casual player and want to see some fun pranks and glitches in the game, Lazarbeam has a ton of content surrounding that. From quirky challenges to filthy pranks, this guy has it all.

For subscribing to LazarBeam's channel on YouTube, click here.

#3 Ninja

Image Credit: First Post

Richard Tyler Blevins, known as Ninja, has over 23.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and is a very-popular internet celebrity. He is one of the many professional Fortnite players on the platform, and players can learn a lot of in-game mechanics from him.

For subscribing to Ninja's channel on YouTube, click here.

#2 Muselk

Image Credit: Talk Esport

Elliott Watkins, mostly known as Muselk, is an energetic YouTuber who makes content on trolls and memes in Fortnite, and is famous for his rage in death runs. He is a very consistent YouTuber, and frequently does streams in which he 'try-hards' his way to the top. He has over 9.1 million subscribers.

For subscribing to Muselk's channel on YouTube, click here.

#1 SypherPK

Image Credit: Gaimer

SypherPK is one of most underrated YouTubers on the platform. Ali Hassan has 4.2 million subscribers, yet his analysis of Fortnite and his playmaking potential ranks him high in this list. He uploads almost daily on his channel, and makes regular content on the game for players, who can definitely watch his gameplay to get better at the game.

For subscribing to SpypherPK's channel on YouTube, click here.

Also read: Fortnite: Best weapons to use in Season 3