Top 5 free Fortnite skins in Season 3

Cosmetics like skins and costumes are a big part of the Fortnite experience.

We take a look at some of the top promotional skins in the game.

Exclusive 'Glow' Fortnite skin. (Image Credit: Samsung)

Fortnite is a popular free-to-play battle royale game developed by Epic Games. It is famous for in-game cosmetics, skins and dance emotes that make it a unique experience for players.

However, as we mentioned, since the game is free, Fortnite earns most of its revenue from in-game microtransactions. These cosmetics do not provide a competitive edge to players and aren't pay-to-win. Since the inception of the game, players have been buying in-game cosmetics to look different.

However, a small minority of players do not spend money on the game, and rather, play with their default skins in the game.

There are a few ways to get free Fortnite skins, mainly when it collaborates with a brand like Samsung or PlayStation, which means players can get free exclusive skins just by purchasing a deal that contains benefits. On that note, here is our list for top free promotional Fortnite skins which can be obtained by players.

Top 5 free Fortnite skins

#5 Royale Bomber

Image Credit: NDTV Gadgets

The Royale Bomber Fortnite skin was available with the PS4 Dualshock controller bundle that also provides players with 500 V-Bucks. The skin is of Epic rarity, and looks tough on the battlefield. It was among the first few exclusive skins in the game.

#4 Glow skin

Image Credit: NDTV Gadgets

This is the first Samsung-exclusive skin in this list, and the latest one in Fortnite. It is available to owners of some Galaxy devices, including but not limited to the Note 10, S10, S10+, Note 9, S9 andS9+. The skin is of Legendary rarity, and has a built-in emote called Levitate.

This is a great addition to the game, as it helps players on mobile phones to cope with the current players in Fortnite.

#3 Galaxy skin

Image Credit: GhostNinja/YT

This skin was released on November 1st, 2018, and is of Epic rarity. The Galaxy skin was available upon purchasing the Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4. It is a very popular skin, as it looks unique and promotes Samsung 'Galaxy' with its theme.

#2 Eon

Image Credit: Dotesports

EON is another Legendary skin in this list. It was obtained by purchasing the Fortnite Xbox One S bundle. This pack included the Eon skin, Resonator pickaxe, Aurora glider and 2,000 V-Bucks, which is a great deal for newer players.

#1 Metal Team Leader pack

Image Credit: Tabor Hill/YT

This Metal Team Leader skin is a makeover of the Captain Cuddles skin in Fortnite, and looks electrifying. If this pack is purchased, players can get 1,000 V-bucks, back bling and much more.

