Fortnite Season 3: Aquaman Week 3 challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is fully-based on the map being under water, apart from other additions.

The Aquaman skin is the main attraction here, and there are different challenges to be completed to obtain this item.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has just launched the v13.20 update, and it has lowered the water level of the map. Which means seemingly new locations have been revealed, as well the trident of Aquaman.

Fortnite Season 3 is fully-based around water, and Aquaman is the main attraction this season. We have already witnessed a lot of Marvel and DC Comics crossovers in the game, in the form of characters such as Batman, Avengers, Deadpool and more. This time, Aquaman has made his way into the game, as was revealed some weeks back after intense speculations within the Fortnite community.

However, Aquaman is not a battle pass reward, and there are a set of specific challenges which you need to complete to fully unlock his skin in Fortnite. Every week, there is a new challenge to help unlock new parts of the Aquaman-themed skin in the game.

A popular data miner and leaker, iFireMonkey has revealed the challenges of getting the Aquaman skin for Weeks 3 and 4. In this article, we will show how you can complete these challenges easily.

Week 3 & 4 Aquaman Challenges



The Trident Pickaxe was moved to Week 5. pic.twitter.com/oT1Nu3n6Y7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

Fortnite Week 3 Aquaman challenge: How to complete it

According to the leak, the first challenge is to 'Catch different types of fish in a single match'.

To complete this mission, you need to have a fishing rod and fish in different water bodies to catch the fish. You just need two varieties of fish, so a small fry and a flopper, or slurpfish, should help you easily complete this challenge. Completing it will grant you an Aquaman-themed spray.

The next week's challenge is to 'Complete the swimming time trial at Dirty Docks' in the Fortnite map, which will grant players the season-exclusive Aquaman-themed Backbling.

There are also rumours that Week 5 might contain the challenge of obtaining the Aquaman Trident pickaxe.

